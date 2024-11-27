What the Options Market Tells Us About Roblox

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,900 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $312,515.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.95 $2.86 $2.95 $55.00 $118.0K 1.2K 470 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.0 $11.8 $12.0 $40.00 $60.0K 420 50 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.13 $1.08 $1.13 $55.00 $45.1K 18.4K 689 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $50.00 $32.0K 5.1K 181 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.15 $1.12 $1.15 $50.00 $28.7K 585 298

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roblox With a volume of 4,074,456, the price of RBLX is down -0.12% at $49.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $65. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $60. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.