What the Options Market Tells Us About Oracle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $2,070,633, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $938,791.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $180.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oracle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oracle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.65 $10.9 $135.00 $545.0K 420 500 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.7 $21.25 $21.75 $170.00 $326.2K 3.0K 150 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.0 $13.85 $13.85 $160.00 $138.5K 1.7K 3 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.5 $6.25 $6.5 $162.50 $125.4K 1.0K 211 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.88 $1.85 $1.88 $135.00 $112.4K 14.7K 608

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Current Position of Oracle With a trading volume of 3,908,152, the price of ORCL is down by -4.12%, reaching $154.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now. What The Experts Say On Oracle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $220.

