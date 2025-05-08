What the Options Market Tells Us About Datadog

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $573,248 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $397,012.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $86.0 to $170.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Datadog stands at 1110.0, with a total volume reaching 2,259.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Datadog, situated within the strike price corridor from $86.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.35 $18.1 $18.35 $115.00 $223.8K 872 206 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $11.0 $11.15 $100.00 $95.8K 2.3K 148 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.85 $13.65 $13.85 $115.00 $87.2K 659 70 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.49 $1.72 $1.93 $170.00 $71.9K 1.9K 374 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $11.0 $11.15 $100.00 $66.9K 2.3K 42

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,001,196, the DDOG's price is up by 1.25%, now at $107.35.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

