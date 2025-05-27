What Is One Item ‘Made in USA’ in Each State?

So much of America’s economic news in 2025 has been driven by President Donald Trump’s controversial tariffs. The president’s hoped-for result is that Americans will turn to products made in the USA as the rising prices of imports make U.S. goods more attractive.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of one item (or types of item) that are made and manufactured by each state in the union. See what’s made in your state.

Alabama

Mercedes

Yes, Mercedes-Benz is a German automotive company, but it’s one that reshaped the global auto industry in 1993 built a $400 million auto plant just outside Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Thirty years later, Mercedes reportedly has invested over $7 billion in the state, per Made in Alabama, and paved the way for other foreign automakers — such as Honda, Hyundai, Mazda and Toyota — to build factories in the Yellowhammer State.

Alaska

Seafood

Per the US Global Leadership Coalition, Alaska’s vast natural resources earn the state $5.2 billion annually. Despite those resources including gas, oil, precious metals and timber, more than half of Alaska’s annual export income comes from its seafood industry.

Arizona

Aircraft parts

Arizona is a hub for the aircraft and aerospace industries, with Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace and Northrop Grumman all making their homes in the state and pulling in over $3 billion annually, per Yahoo Finance.

Arkansas

Military projectiles

The U.S. Army has teamed with General Dynamics Ordinance and Tactical Systems to build a facility in Camden, Arkansas, that is dedicated to the production of 155mm high-explosive artillery projectiles for the military. The facility has created 185 new jobs for the area, and the Army plans on doubling production to 100,000 units per month.

California

Wine

California is a juggernaut of wine production in the United States, accounting for more than 84% of America’s yearly wine output. To put that into a global context, if California were a sovereign nation, it would be the world’s fourth-largest maker of wine, per the Wine Institute.

Colorado

Coors beer

Golden, Colorado, is home to the Coors Brewery, which is one of the largest breweries on the planet — it produces over 20 million barrels of beer annually, per Craft Beer & Brewing.

Connecticut

Helicopters

The Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is located in Strafford, Connecticut, and employs 7,500 workers to manufacture helicopters for both the private sector and the American military. Sikorsky contributed $140 million to Lockheed Martin’s bottom line in 2024 and is Connecticut’s third-largest manufacturer in terms of employees, per IndustrySelect.

Delaware

Spacesuits

ILC Dover in Frederica, Delaware, has been associated with NASA since the Apollo program — as the manufacturer of NASA’s spacesuits. As Delaware Online has reported, ILC Dover spacesuits have been to the moon six times, have experienced at least 3,000 hours of space exposure and have been on 250 space flights, all without a single spacesuit incident or failure.

Florida

Orange juice

Just as California has a lock on America’s wine production, no state dominates the production of orange juice like Florida. Per the Florida Department of Agriculture, the Sunshine State produces over 98% of the orange juice made in America.

Georgia

Frito-Lay snacks

Love to snack on Fritos, Cheetos, Doritos, Funyuns or Lay’s chips? You’ve got Georgia to thank. While Frito-Lay manufactures in 21 states, the largest production site in the country is in Perry, Georgia. The company also has sites and hubs in such Georgia hotspots as Atlanta, Augusta and Brunswick, with the company recently investing another $200 million in the state by expanding its production.

Hawaii

Coffee

While California has a few small coffee producers, Hawaii is the only state in the union to grow and produce coffee. Indeed, the Kona blend from Hawaii is considered “among the rarest and priciest on the planet.”

Idaho

Memory chips

Idaho’s profits are in the billions with regards to the production of electronic memory chips. In fact, one of America’s biggest memory chip and semiconductor manufacturers, Micron Technologies, makes its home in Boise. Micron was granted $6 billion in CHIPS funding from the U.S. government in 2024.

Illinois

Rivian vehicles

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian — while having design and development hubs throughout America — builds its R1T truck and R1S SUV at the Rivian plant in Normal, Illinois.

Indiana

Medical devices

Warsaw, Indiana, is known as the “Orthopedic Capital of the World” — Northeast Indiana produces 50% of the world’s total joint replacements.

Iowa

John Deere’s largest tractors

John Deere is a brand synonymous with Americana, and its largest tractor (the 9RX series) is made in Waterloo, Indiana. The production of the series at Waterloo highlights John Deere’s continuing investment in the state of Iowa and its cities.

Kansas

Grasshopper Mowers

Since the 1960s, Grasshopper Mowers have been manufactured in Moundridge, Kansas, per Made In Kansas.

Kentucky

Bourbon

Anyone in the world who is drinking bourbon at this very moment is most likely drinking Kentucky bourbon — 95% of the world’s bourbon supply is made in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky has a unique mixture of natural elements — the limestone reserves that the state’s water supply runs through, soil that is uniquely suited for growing the corn necessary for bourbon production, and Kentucky’s overall climate. Per Kentucky Tourism, the state has nearly 70 distilleries creating jobs and churning out millions of barrels of bourbon annually.

Louisiana

Seafood

Much like Alaska, Louisiana produces a staggering amount of seafood. Louisiana provides 25% of America’s seafood, making the state the largest producer of shrimp and oysters in the country, per Farm Flavor.

Maine

L.L. Bean clothing

Maine Vacations has called clothing brand L.L. Bean the quintessential Maine company. The brand was founded in 1911 as “a basement operation” that began as a shoe company before moving on to make clothing, home goods, hunting gear and more. While the business has gone global, its flagship store, along with several outlets and specialty stores, remains in the Pine Tree State, with L.L. Bean raking in $1.7 billion annually.

Maryland

Under Armour clothing

Much like L.L. Bean in Maine, Under Armour may be a worldwide brand, but it stays close to its roots in Maryland. IndustrySelect has noted that the company, which began in 1997 with 2,000 workers, now makes billions annually and is still based out of the state in which it began.

Massachusetts

Zildjian cymbals

Originally founded in Constantinople in 1623 and now located in Norwell, Massachusetts, Zildjian is not only the biggest maker of cymbals in the world, it is also the oldest maker of musical instruments on the market. One of their primary products, the Zildjian cymbal, is one of the most popular cymbals in the world, per the Music Museum of New England.

Michigan

Car parts

There’s a reason Detroit is known as “Motor City” — Michigan automakers generate billions in revenue as they export car parts to the rest of the country and the world, creating massive amount of jobs and income for the state.

Minnesota

Faribault Mill wool blankets

The Faribault Mill wool blankets are made with 100% virgin wool at the Faribault textile mill in Faribault, Minnesota. The mill also produces throws, socks, sheets, shawls and other items to protect against the Midwestern chill.

Mississippi

Petroleum and coal products

A significant portion of Mississippi’s income stems from petroleum and coal products. In fact, in 2024 alone, petroleum and coal products earned the Magnolia State $4.4 billion.

Missouri

Delivery trucks

The Show Me State’s top manufacturing export is delivery trucks, the sale of which adds $3.3 billion to Missouri’s economy annually.

Montana

Country Made Huckleberry Jam

The huckleberries that are exclusive to the Rocky Mountains are considered a delightful treat in Montana. They could almost be considered a delicacy, given how difficult they are to cultivate. But harvesting them leads to such products as the Country Made Huckleberry Jam.

Nebraska

Omaha Steaks

It’s no surprise that Omaha Steaks, a multimillion dollar beef product manufacturer and distributor, calls Omaha home — there are 4.5 million more cattle in Nebraska than citizens.

Nevada

Teslas

Sparks, Nevada, is home to electric automaker Tesla’s first “Gigafactory” — a manufacturing plant that IndustrySelect described as being 13.6 million square feet (that’s over 100 football fields). The Nevada Gigafactory employs up to 7,000 Nevada residents annually.

New Hampshire

Maple syrup

Thanks to the abundant sap provided by New Hampshire’s sugar maple trees, the Granite State produces nearly 90,000 gallons of maple syrup annually. That massive amount of maple syrup is generated from a single six-week period (“the maple sugaring season”) between February and April every year.

New Jersey

Saltwater taffy

This tasty treat was invented in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over a century ago, and is now considered “a summer staple” of Jersey coast snacking. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of the taffy is made in Atlantic City and Ocean City yearly.

New Mexico

Intel chips

With 1,200 employees, Intel is New Mexico’s biggest industrial manufacturer and employer. Located in Rio Rancho, the Intel plant (which opened in 1968), manufactures flash memory chips and microchips for the rest of the world.

New York

IBM products

Located in Poughkeepsie, New York, the IBM Corp. Data Systems Division plant employs 3,000 New Yorkers and manufactures IBM’s data processing equipment.

North Carolina

Goodyear tires

Goodyear tires, while a global brand, are still made in the USA. In fact, it’s one of the biggest manufacturers in North Carolina (with locations in eight other states as well), per UnitedTires Library.

North Dakota

Wind energy products

As reported by the Clean Grid Alliance, North Dakota is a leader in America’s wind resources — it is the fifth highest in the country in terms of wind-generated electricity. The wind power industry employs over 4,000 people in the state.

Ohio

Bath & Body Works

The beauty supply company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. From there, it employs nearly 5,000 Ohioans, per IndustrySelect.

Oklahoma

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is one of the primary producers of beef, chicken and pork-based food for the entire world. While the company has numerous locations throughout America, one of its primary plants is in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, where it employs 1,700 people.

Oregon

Nike

The Nike brand was launched in Oregon, and its massive headquarters (400 acres) is located in Beaverton. From there, it employs nearly 8,000 Oregon residents.

Pennsylvania

Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Arguably the most famous motorcycle brand in America, Harley-Davidson has a massive, 1.5 million square foot production facility located in York, Pennsylvania. The York facility manufactures the CVO, Cruiser, Sportster and Touring brands of Harley-Davidson bikes, as well as the LiveWire electric motorcycles under the Harley umbrella, per the Universal Technical Institute.

Rhode Island

Hasbro toys and games

Hasbro, which has been located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for over 100 years, earns billions of dollars per year. Despite that fact and the company’s long relationship the Ocean State, Hasbro might leave the state in 2026 due to a 15% dip in profits of late.

South Carolina

BMWs

The Palmetto State’s biggest manufacturing employer is BMW — the company employs approximately 11,000 South Carolina residents. As IndustrySelect has reported, the BMW plant in Greer, South Carolina, makes more vehicles and any other BMW facility on Earth.

South Dakota

Pork

One of the Mount Rushmore State’s top exports is pork, which generates hundreds of millions in revenue.

Tennessee

Nissan

While Nissan may be a Japanese automotive brand, one of the automaker’s biggest (and most productive) plants is located in Smyrna, Tennessee. It employs 8,000 Tennessee residents and manufactures 640,000 vehicles yearly.

Texas

Tesla

Like Nevada, Texas is a major manufacturer of Tesla vehicles. Unlike Nevada, though, Texas is home to Tesla’s headquarters. Located in Austin, the HQ Gigafactory employs 20,000 people and is the largest industrial plant in one of America’s largest states.

Utah

Sweets Candy

Based in Salt Lake City, Sweets Candy is a major sweets producer in America and has operated out of Utah since 1900. As 24/7 Wall Street has noted, Utah’s residents buy candy at a rate that’s almost twice that of the rest of America, with the site surmising that since more than half of Utah’s residents are Mormon (thus abstaining from alcohol and tobacco products), candy is a far more accessible and acceptable indulgence.

Vermont

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

While ice cream magnates Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield hail from Long Island, New York, “the glorious ice cream company they created is wholly Vermont,” as the company’s website touts.

Virginia

Cigarettes

Virginia remains a major production center for cigarettes, thanks to the state’s fertile tobacco crop. Phillip Morris’ Richmond, Virginia, plant is one of the biggest tobacco plants on Earth, with the company manufacturing nearly 50% of all cigarettes sold in America, per the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Washington

Boeing airplanes

Between the Boeing Commercial Airplane 99-acre campus in Everett and the Boeing plant in Renton, the airline-manufacturing company employees approximately 43,000 people in Washington state, per IndustrySelect.

West Virginia

Toyota engines and transmissions

Sure, the Toyota brand may be from Japan, but their plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, employs over 2,000 West Virginians and produces Toyota engines and transmissions in the USA, as reported by IndustrySelect.

Wisconsin

Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin is a major producer of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Wisconsin, though, is the motorcycle company’s home base, as it was founded in Milwaukee, per Gillespie Productions.

Wyoming

Wyoming Whiskey

This American bourbon is made in Kirby, Wyoming, from local water and grains from an area known as the “Bighorn Basin.”

