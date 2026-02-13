What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Broadcom's stock has risen more than 600% over the past five years.

It also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share.

The company's backlog is a massive $162 billion.

A few big names dominate tech stock headlines. This is rightfully so, but there are other tech companies worthy of investors' time and money.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is absolutely one. What was once a standard networking and software company is now a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) custom chip builder partnering with the world's top hyperscalers.

What separates Broadcom from the pack is its strong financial profile. The company's solid free cash flow, currently standing at $7.4 billion, has enabled it to pay dividends consistently while continuing to invest in growth. Recent earnings reinforce the narrative that Broadcom is a powerhouse.

In its fourth-quarter 2025 report, Broadcom's revenues grew 28% year over year, and free cash flow was up 36%. Even if growth slows slightly in the coming quarters, Broadcom's robust balance sheet has given it a true economic moat. The company also announced a 10% increase in its dividend in its latest earnings.

Broadcom's stock is somewhat volatile, but historically patient Broadcom investors have been rewarded. As of Feb. 11, the stock has risen 45% over the past 12 months and an astounding 615% over the past five years. Broadcom's market cap has exploded to more than $1 trillion in this time as well, making it one of the largest companies in the world.

What's most impressive about Broadcom is its ability to execute and deliver. Broadcom's $162 billion backlog should ensure it has room to run for the next decade.

