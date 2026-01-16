What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Alphabet topped $100 billion in revenue in Q3 2025 and had $24.5 billion in free cash flow.

Its robust finances enable it to invest heavily in AI.

Alphabet's full-stack AI approach is a key competitive advantage that could help it outperform the market.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The tech sector is home to several of the largest publicly traded companies. One of the most successful is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which recently reached a market cap of $4 trillion.

Alphabet has already been on an impressive run. Shares are up 75% over the last year (as of Jan. 13). While investors may be concerned about how much growth it has left, I believe Alphabet will continue to beat the market over the next decade. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dominant core businesses and AI growth

Alphabet's main source of revenue is Google Search, and it also makes money from YouTube ads, Google subscriptions, platforms, devices, and Google Cloud. These all delivered double-digit growth in the third quarter of 2025, when Alphabet reported $102.3 billion in total revenue, a 16% year-over-year increase.

It generated $24.5 billion in free cash flow (FCF) that quarter and finished with $98.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Alphabet's core businesses bring in enough money to maintain a strong balance sheet, while also being able to afford the capital expenditures needed to compete in artificial intelligence (AI).

Alphabet's full-stack approach to AI gives it a tremendous advantage in that area. It designs chips, provides AI infrastructure, offers development platforms, and has consumer AI applications that it's integrating into its other products, including Search, Gmail, and YouTube. This approach provides additional sources of revenue and ensures that Alphabet isn't reliant on other AI companies.

Between its profitable businesses and its growing success with AI, Alphabet looks like an excellent long-term investment. Despite the recent rise in share price, it isn't prohibitively expensive, either. The tech giant currently trades at 30 times forward earnings, which makes it one of the cheaper members of the Magnificent Seven.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.