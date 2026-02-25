What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade?

Key Points

Artificial intelligence requires the delivery and distribution of huge amounts of digital data.

Increasingly, this data must be sent wirelessly, straining current wireless telecom infrastructure solutions.

One company is better positioned than any other to capitalize on the solution to this new problem.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia ›

Are you looking for a high-octane prospect but don't necessarily want to make a lifetime commitment? That's OK. While somewhat rare, these kinds of opportunities do exist. You just need to find a budding revolutionary development that will inevitably reward investors while this solution becomes the norm. Think online shopping, or smartphones, or artificial intelligence (AI).

To this end, largely thanks to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), telecom-technology outfit Nokia (NYSE: NOK) is currently one of the market's most underestimated winners for the next 10 years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The need for 6G is on the near horizon

Nobody will be surprised to learn that the massive amount of digital data being consumed and created by artificial intelligence platforms is putting some serious strain on the planet's communication infrastructure. Indeed, mobile usage of AI solutions is being constrained by the 5G (fifth-generation) mobile networks that were more than adequate to meet the world's mobile broadband connectivity needs just a few years ago.

If we're going to usher in the era of smart cities, self-optimized factories, edge computing, and remote virtualization -- just to name a few -- we're going to need a whole new kind of mobile communications infrastructure. That's 6G.

And Nvidia knows it, by the way. That's why it's making a point of laying the groundwork for the 6G connectivity that will need to be in place soon if it wants to continue growing the artificial intelligence movement it's leading. In October, Nvidia and Nokia announced a partnership to develop the sixth-generation wireless telecom infrastructure platforms -- powered by Nvidia's AI tech -- that will be required to handle the brewing swell of digital data that current 5G connections just can't accommodate.

Notably, the press release announcing the agreement made a point of mentioning that "the partnership marks the beginning of the AI-native wireless era, providing the foundation to support AI-powered consumer experiences and enterprise services at the edge."

In the right place at the right time with the right product

While 6G has been on the technology and telecom industries' radars for some time now, nobody knows exactly what it will look like and how it will function then, including Nokia and Nvidia! The only near-certainty is that the envisioned solution will almost certainly require artificial intelligence to deal with the massive data loads it will be expected to handle.

That's why a team-up of AI hardware leader Nvidia and telecom-technology outfit Nokia makes sense, even if the partnership is still very much in its early stages -- these two companies are arguably more ready for this unknown future than any other pairing. Just this month, for instance, Nokia introduced an AI-powered hybrid automatic repeat request (HARQ) solution that's capable of learning real-world acknowledgment (ACK) and negative acknowledgment (NACK) of data delivery, ultimately reducing transmission errors.

That won't mean much to consumers right now. Once massive virtual models need to be delivered wirelessly or millions of autonomously driven cars are on the road at the same time, however, it will matter enormously. More to the point for interested investors, this development underscores Nokia's research and developmental capabilities.

More than anything though, investors on the hunt for an intermediate-term growth opportunity will be excited to hear that Precedence Research expects the worldwide 6G market to grow at an average annualized pace of 24% through 2034. Nokia is well positioned to capture at least its fair share of this growth.

Should you buy stock in Nokia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.