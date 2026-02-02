What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Microsoft has its hands in many different tech industries.

Microsoft's long-term attractiveness remains even if a specific business segment hits a rough patch.

When you invest in a stock today, you should consider whether you'd be comfortable holding on to it for at least 10 years. That's not always the case, even for some of the hottest stocks at the time.

One tech stock that is primed to be a force for the next decade is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). It might not repeat its 730% gains from the past decade, but it has the tools to continue being a staple in long-term investors' portfolios (including mine).

What makes Microsoft a no-brainer buy for the next 10 years is its diverse business compared to other big tech companies. Those companies may have multiple revenue streams, but many have one product or service that does most of the heavy lifting.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has a handful of businesses that do a good job at holding their own and all contribute to the company's overall profits. It has its Office productivity tools (Excel, Teams, Outlook, etc.), its various artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments, the Windows operating system, cloud computing (Azure), hardware (Surface), gaming (Xbox and multiple video game studios), and social media (LinkedIn).

Having a diversified business allows Microsoft to maintain and keep growing if one segment hits a rough patch. And considering how important many of Microsoft's products and services are to the business world, I trust that the rough patches will be more like speed bumps than anything that would take away its long-term attractiveness.

Speaking of rough patches, Microsoft's stock price is down roughly 11% so far in 2026 after the market expressed disappointment in its latest earnings report. This presents long-term investors with a good opportunity to buy into Microsoft's future growth at a discount.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Stefon Walters has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.