What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Oracle’s cloud business is booming as enterprise demand for AI computing services expands.

The company expects its revenues to nearly double to $100 billion by its fiscal 2029.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

The growth in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems and hardware has been a significant boon for the leading cloud infrastructure companies, because businesses that want to tap into the power of AI usually can't do it on their own. Instead, they generally need to rent access to high-end computing systems from data center operators.

The cloud infrastructure market has been dominated by Alphabet's Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. But 2025 has seen Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) emerge as one of the fastest-growing cloud providers, and it's one of the best tech stocks you can hold for the next decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why Oracle is a good investment

Oracle's cloud infrastructure revenue grew 55% year over year in its fiscal 2026 first quarter (which ended Aug. 31), and management expects demand to remain strong for the long term. The company's outlook anticipates that its total revenues will increase from $59 billion on a trailing-12-month basis to $100 billion in its fiscal 2029.

Management has claimed that the company's cloud services are cheaper and faster than those of its competitors. This premise appears to be winning over new customers in droves.

Meanwhile, the stock's recent pullback provides new investors with an excellent buying opportunity. It's trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 32, which is reasonable for a company expected to grow earnings per share at an annualized rate of 22%, based on the analyst consensus. This should set up many years of solid returns for shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.