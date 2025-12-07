What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

AI data centers will consume a substantial amount of power, enhancing the growth prospects for Applied Digital.

It has secured a major deal to supply data center capacity to CoreWeave, with more deals potentially to come.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) have risen 265% year to date, driven by improving growth prospects in the data center market. Applied Digital is a leader in designing and building data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

The power shortage for new data center build-outs has significantly raised the value of Applied Digital's data center pipeline, which could make recent gains just the beginning of a monster bull run over the next decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's see what this could all mean for investors considering the stock now.

Why invest in this data center stock

While the growing demand for semiconductors has driven significant gains for top chip stocks in the past few years, there is an even greater need for power to run these massive chip clusters inside data centers. Deloitte estimates that AI data centers in the U.S. will consume over 100 gigawatts of power by 2035, potentially straining the power grid.

This limited power availability means that hyperscalers will ultimately need every available watt of data center capacity that Applied Digital can supply. It already has a 15-year, $7 billion deal with CoreWeave, which will provide the hyperscaler with access to 400 megawatts of capacity from Applied Digital's Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.

Management has stated that it has been in active discussions with other hyperscalers, suggesting that another major deal could be announced soon.

The company is expanding quickly to address this demand. Its Polaris Forge 2 data center site will offer 300 megawatts of power, with the potential to grow to 1 gigawatt. Management is targeting $1 billion of net operating income over the next five years, which makes its current market capitalization of $8 billion appear undervalued.

Assuming the company executes its plan to construct new data center sites on schedule, there is enormous upside for investors who can patiently hold the stock for the next decade.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.