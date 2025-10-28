What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Alphabet, which owns Google, has launched popular AI products, including AI Overviews and the Gemini app.

It also provides custom-built AI chips.

A recent partnership with Anthropic should add to Alphabet's impressive revenue numbers.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The tech sector is doing well this year, with the Nasdaq-100 index up 21%, ahead of the S&P 500's 15% return. That growth has made tech stocks expensive. Overall, the Nasdaq-100 is trading at 39 times earnings.

There are exceptions, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) being one of the biggest examples. The company that owns Google is trading at 28 times earnings, and with its recent moves, it's looking like one of the best tech stocks to buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Alphabet is winning the AI race

The fear for Alphabet was that artificial intelligence (AI), particularly chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude, would cut into its search business. But Alphabet is usually able to take a leading position in major tech markets. It has the world's top search engine (Google), browser (Chrome), and mobile operating system (Android).

Alphabet has quickly turned AI into a point of strength, as well. Its AI Overviews feature has 2 billion monthly users, and the Google Gemini app has 450 million monthly active users, as reported on the company's second-quarter earnings call. In addition, Google and AI company Anthropic just announced an exciting partnership agreement.

The cloud partnership gives Anthropic access to up to 1 million of Google's custom-designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and it's reportedly worth tens of billions of dollars. It's another sizable source of revenue for Alphabet, which produced $73 billion in free cash flow last year. The deal also reinforces Google as one of the top providers of AI infrastructure, in addition to its other AI products.

Statista is projecting that the AI market will grow by 37% per year through 2031. Alphabet will likely remain at the forefront of AI technology, and combined with its other businesses, it's well positioned to outperform the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.