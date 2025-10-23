What Is One of the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points

Today's quantum computers struggle with calculation errors, limiting their real-world usefulness.

One company working to overcome quantum computing's limitations is Microsoft.

Microsoft has transformed theoretical topological qubits into reality.

The nascent quantum computing industry has generated lots of investor interest. Pure-play quantum companies have seen soaring share prices, such as IonQ stock's more than 300% increase over the past year through Oct. 17.

But one tech giant is making breakthroughs, positioning it to be a leader in the quantum computing industry. That company is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Here are some of the reasons why it's a top quantum computing stock to buy right now.

Microsoft's quantum computing prowess

Microsoft's impressive accomplishments display its leadership in quantum computers. It's using topological qubits to tackle a major challenge with quantum machines: their susceptibility to calculation errors due to the unstable nature of the particles they use.

Topological qubits are inherently stable and less prone to mistakes. Other companies aren't copying this method because the tech only existed as a theory until Microsoft revealed the world's first quantum processor powered by topological qubits, the Majorana 1, earlier this year.

The company is also collaborating with quantum computing companies. Its partnership with ​​Atom Computing led to the unveiling of the first level two quantum device, which promises greater stability and accuracy than today's error-ridden level one quantum computers.

Microsoft can invest in cutting-edge technology thanks to its deep pockets. In its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 30, the tech conglomerate generated $25.6 billion in free cash flow, demonstrating its ample funds for developing quantum computers.

Lastly, Microsoft's share price valuation is far superior to pure-play quantum computing stocks. This can be seen by comparing its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to IonQ's.

The chart reveals that Microsoft's forward P/S multiple is a fraction of IonQ's, indicating Microsoft stock is the better value. With its substantial financial resources for innovation, success in quantum tech, and attractive share price valuation, Microsoft stands out as a top investment in the up-and-coming field of quantum computing.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.