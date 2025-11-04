What Is One of the Best Next-Gen Computing Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points

Nvidia's innovation is the catalyst for continued AI adoption.

All of the biggest tech companies depend on Nvidia to power their data centers.

Nvidia is now working with the U.S. Department of Energy to build the largest AI supercomputer.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a massive opportunity. It's estimated to add trillions in value to the global economy over the long term, and there's one company powering it all -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). All of the biggest tech companies are using Nvidia's chips in their data centers. Demand for its next-generation chips is pointing to more growth for Nvidia investors in 2026.

Nvidia's technology is essential for AI

AI wouldn't be where it is now without Nvidia. Its current-generation Blackwell AI computing platform posted a 17% increase in revenue quarter over quarter in Q3. Blackwell has been widely deployed by leading cloud services providers, including Amazon and Microsoft, as well as ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The demand for its next-generation Rubin platform should drive even more revenue. Rubin will bring significantly more advanced computing power for next-generation AI supercomputers and data centers. Nvidia just announced it is working with Oracle and the U.S. Department of Energy to build the largest AI supercomputer for scientific discovery.

Current Wall Street estimates have Nvidia's revenue growing 59% in 2025 before increasing 37% in 2026, but analysts have been revising their estimates higher. Leading cloud service providers are continuing to increase capital spending to support AI infrastructure. This is extremely bullish for Nvidia heading into 2026.

Analysts expect Nvidia's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 35% over the next several years, yet investors can still buy the stock at a reasonable forward earnings multiple of 31 on next year's consensus earnings estimate.

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.