What Is One of the Best Industrials Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points

MP Materials stock has gained about 42% since the beginning of October.

The company operates one of the only rare-earth metal mines in the U.S.

If China limits rare-earth metal exports, MP could become more valuable.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

There's little doubt that China currently dominates the rare-earth metal industry. But if ever you did have doubts, here's a sobering figure: China accounted for about 70% of their extraction in 2024.

That chokehold has made U.S. companies like MP Materials (NYSE: MP) a true gem in America's race to regain control over its rare-metal supply chain. And while this industrials stock has already had an explosive run in 2025, new geopolitical tensions are giving it even more momentum.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

U.S.-China tensions are giving MP a huge lift

For months now, the U.S. and China have been tussling over trade. Between tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, neither country seems willing to give the other an inch -- especially not when it comes to strategic minerals like rare-earth metals.

In early October, China threw another punch when it announced a restriction on rare-earth metal exports to the U.S. Although this isn't the first time China has threatened export controls on its metals, it sent a clear jolt through Washington.

Enter MP Materials. MP currently operates one of the only rare-earth metal mines and processing facilities in the U.S. Its Mountain Pass mine in California produces mineral concentrates that are used to make powerful magnets, which are used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and drones.

The White House has already taken an interest in MP. Back in July, the Department of Defense took a $400 million stake in MP, becoming its largest shareholder. About a week later, MP also announced a $500 million long-term agreement with tech giant Apple.

All this good news has sent the stock soaring. Already, it has vaulted about 480% on the year, with a 42% gain just since the beginning of October.

Regardless of how this particular China-U.S. tussle plays out, MP is a stock to watch during President Donald Trump's second term. Few mining companies are as well-positioned to gain from geopolitical risks as this one.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,559!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Steven Porrello has positions in MP Materials. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.