What Is One of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 Today?

Key Points

The artificial intelligence (AI) agent voice market is small but growing.

SoundHound AI could be a leader in the space.

It's important to weigh both the risks and rewards before investing.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

A lot of artificial intelligence (AI) talk centers on promises of future returns, but some companies are generating sales today in areas like the AI agent voice market.

It's currently a small sector, but it's growing and can continue to meaningfully grow as AI voice agents become more ingrained in everyday life. It was estimated to be a $2.5 billionglobal marketin 2025, but is forecast to grow to around $35 billion by 2033.

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The company that could be a leader in that space is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).

Real use cases, real sales

SoundHound's technology is used across multiple industries, and you may have interacted with its voice agents without even knowing it. It's used at the restaurant chain White Castle for drive-thru ordering, in the remotes for the television brand Vizio, and in the automobile market.

With growing use cases across the insurance, healthcare, and retail sectors, demand is also increasing and starting to show up in the company's yearly revenue results. Sales jumped 99% from 2024 to 2025, totaling nearly $169 million. Management expects revenue to keep climbing in 2026, forecasting it will be between $225 million and $260 million.

The upside potential is there, but proceed with caution

SoundHound AI is a growth stock, which usually implies higher share price volatility. The company is not profitable, and shares can quickly dip if the market turns against the tech sector.

So far this year, SoundHound shares are trading down roughly 30%. The company will need to keep demonstrating the technology's use cases and benefits to build its client roster while also focusing on reducing costs.

If the company can, buying $500 worth of shares today could be the start of a base position that rewards patient, long-term shareholders.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.