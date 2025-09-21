What Is One of the Best EV Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points If Tesla can start growing sales volumes again, it can lower the cost per vehicle and also make the upfront cost of an EV more affordable.

The robotaxi concept, although still in its early stages, offers a way to generate long-term recurring revenue from the after-sales market.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

It's been a challenging year for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Its EV sales have declined, as have its profit margins and its share of a market it almost single-handedly established. The company also arguably misstepped by focusing on releasing a higher-priced refreshed model Y when the market appears to be moving toward more budget-friendly options. Still, Tesla remains the best-positioned company in the EV automaker landscape.

Two reasons why Tesla is the pick of the EV sector

There are two key differences between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV markets. First, the former is characterized by a relatively low upfront cost/high maintenance and fuel costs, while the EV market is the opposite, with high upfront cost/low maintenance & fuel costs. Therefore, reducing the upfront cost of an EV has a higher impact on its economic value than the same reduction on an ICE vehicle.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The second is that traditionally, automakers sold cars and struggled to generate significant after-sales revenue. In comparison, recurring revenue is a vital component of Tesla's business strategy.

Tesla can win out

Lowering costs in EV production requires building scale, which in turn lowers the price of vehicles and increases sales volumes. While Tesla's sales have declined this year, it remains the dominant market player, and the introduction of lower-cost models, starting later this year, is likely to boost its sales growth in 2026.

As for after-sales revenue, the company has a huge opportunity to generate a recurring stream of income through selling full self-driving (FSD) subscriptions. This is likely to increase markedly if and when Tesla releases unsupervised FSD, not least because it can be used to transform Teslas into robotaxis. On top of that, Tesla's robotaxi concept in general (including dedicated Cybercab vehicles) offers a massive opportunity to generate revenue sharing from robotaxi rides.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $458,208 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,659 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $661,694!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.