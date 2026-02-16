What Is One of the Best Energy Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Brookfield has a diversified, sustainable energy portfolio and a lot of cash to grow.

Brookfield is a top supplier of electricity for major AI companies.

Energy stocks are an exciting sector right now as AI's insatiable appetite for electricity grows by the day. The companies that can meet the moment and demand should see robust profits and returns for their shareholders.

One energy stock that can't be ignored is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC).

Brookfield has built a robust and diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets, including hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets; energy storage; and distributed generation. The company sits at the intersection of three trends: rising global demand for electricity, growing pressure to decarbonize, and the need for reliable, longer-duration power assets.

In its most recent earnings report, Brookfield posted strong results. Funds from operations grew 10% in the year. The company also has $4.6 billion in available liquidity. Brookfield's pipeline is robust, and the company is rapidly scaling its assets.

Brookfield will be among the most durable renewable energy companies in the world over the next several years. It's already working with tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, and Amazon, to name a few.

BEPC is up 12% year to date as of Feb. 12 and 62% in the past 12 months. It has far outpaced the S&P 500 in that time frame. Its dividend is currently $1.57 per share annually, yielding about 3.6%. Brookfield has staying power and a balance sheet that will allow it to be flexible and aggressive as it scales to meet the growing demand for electricity in North America and beyond. It is one of the best energy stocks to own.

