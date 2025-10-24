What Occidental Petroleum’s Latest Backer Sees in Oil’s Next Chapter

Key Points

Bought 221,760 shares of OXY; estimated transaction value of $10.31 million

Trade represents 7.37% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 221,760 shares valued at $10.31 million

New OXY stake represents 7.37% of total 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

QSM Asset Management Ltd initiated a new position in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), acquiring 221,760 shares during the third quarter of 2025 in an estimated trade valued at $10.31 million, according to an SEC filing dated October 16, 2025.

The total shares bought include 221,760 shares of OXY. The estimated transaction value is $10.31 million. This trade represents 7.37% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 221,760 shares valued at $10.31 million

New OXY stake represents 7.37% of total 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

QSM Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in its quarterly Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2025. The fund acquired approximately 221,760 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $10.31 million. The position did not previously appear in the firm’s reported holdings.

What else to know

This was a new position for QSM Asset Management Ltd, with OXY accounting for 7.37% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing:

ZBH: $12.87 million (9.2% of AUM)

INTC: $12.18 million (8.7% of AUM)

VTRS: $11,602,944 (8.3% of AUM)

RIO: $11.51 million (8.2% of AUM)

PFE: $11,276,315 (8.1% of AUM)

As of October 15, 2025, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation were priced at $41.88, down 18.77% over the one-year period ending October 15, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 34.56 percentage points during the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-15) $41.88 Market capitalization $41.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $27.24 billion Net income (TTM) $1.73 billion

Company snapshot

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is a leading energy company with a diversified portfolio spanning oil and gas exploration, chemical manufacturing, and midstream operations. Its scale and balanced business mix position it to serve a wide range of industrial and energy customers worldwide.

The company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and basic chemicals through its Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Midstream & Marketing segments.

It generates revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of hydrocarbons, as well as the manufacturing and distribution of chemicals and related products.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation operates across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Foolish take

Every oil cycle slows down eventually. Prices level off and the market's attention drifts elsewhere. Yet these quieter stretches often reveal what really lasts, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation has spent decades proving that it can outlast the cycle.

QSM Asset Management added a new $10.3 million position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter, buying roughly 221,760 shares that now make up roughly 7 percent of its portfolio.

The timing is interesting. Occidental's stock has fallen close to 19 percent over the past year, yet its balance sheet is stronger than it has been in a decade. The company is consistently producing solid cash flow from its oil, chemical and midstream units. Debt has also dropped sharply since its Anadarko acquisition in 2019. Its integrated model gives Occidental room to stay profitable when crude prices slip and to compound gains when they rise.

For investors, Occidental Petroleum shows how a mature operator can still grow in a measured way and is also well positioned to turn the rough edges of the energy cycle into lasting value. The company isn’t just surviving the market cycle — it’s reshaping itself for the next one.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Form 13-F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers listing their equity holdings.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a person or entity holds in a company.

Midstream: The sector of the energy industry involved in transporting, storing, and marketing oil, gas, and related products.

Hydrocarbons: Organic compounds made of hydrogen and carbon, such as oil and natural gas, used as energy sources.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Underperforming: Delivering a lower return than a benchmark or comparable investment over a given period.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Market capitalization: The total value of a company's outstanding shares, calculated as share price times shares outstanding.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum and recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.