What Is a Non-Accredited Investor?

A non-accredited investor is an individual or entity that does not meet the financial requirements set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for accredited investor status. This typically means having a net worth below $1 million (excluding a primary residence) or an annual income under $200,000 for individuals, or $300,000 for joint filers. Non-accredited investors have access to publicly traded securities but face restrictions on investing in certain private offerings, hedge funds and venture capital deals.

Accredited vs. Non-Accredited Investors

The distinction between accredited and non-accredited investors is based on financial thresholds set by the SEC. Individuals or entities classified as accredited investors satisfy certain income or net worth thresholds, granting them access to private investment options such as hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity.

An individual can attain accredited investor status by earning at least $200,000 per year ($300,000 when filing jointly) for the past two years or by having a net worth over $1 million, excluding their primary residence. Additionally, some financial professionals and entities may qualify based on their industry experience or the value of assets they manage.

Non-accredited investors, on the other hand, do not meet these financial criteria and are primarily limited to publicly traded investments like stocks, bonds and mutual funds. They face restrictions on private offerings under SEC regulations, which are designed to protect individuals who may not have the financial experience or risk tolerance for speculative investments.

While these restrictions limit access to high-risk, high-reward opportunities, they also provide safeguards against potential losses. Regulatory changes – such as the expansion of accreditation criteria to include certain financial professionals – have aimed to make private markets more accessible while maintaining investor protection measures.

Alternative Investments for Non-Accredited Investors

While non-accredited investors cannot directly participate in hedge funds, private equity or venture capital, they still have ways to access alternative investments.

Historically, private investment opportunities were largely restricted to accredited investors due to SEC regulations aimed at protecting individuals with less financial experience or capacity to absorb losses. However, the JOBS Act of 2012 introduced new exemptions, allowing non-accredited investors to participate in crowdfunding opportunities. This change significantly expanded access to early-stage investments in startups and real estate.

Today, crowdfunding platforms offer exposure to private businesses, real estate developments and even fractional ownership of collectibles. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) remain a popular way for non-accredited investors to gain exposure to real estate markets without direct property ownership.

Additionally, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focusing on alternative assets – such as commodities, infrastructure or private credit – provide further diversification options. Some firms also offer interval funds, which invest in private markets while allowing periodic withdrawals. Another option for non-accredited investors seeking alternative investment opportunities is peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, where individuals can fund loans in exchange for interest payments.

Keep in mind that while these alternative investments offer new opportunities, they come with varying degrees of risk, liquidity constraints and fees.

Protections for Non-Accredited Investors

Regulatory protections for non-accredited investors are designed to limit exposure to high-risk investments and ensure transparency in publicly available financial products.

The SEC enforces these protections primarily through the Securities Act of 1933 and subsequent regulations, which restrict non-accredited investors from directly accessing private offerings, hedge funds and other unregistered securities. These restrictions exist because private investments often lack the same disclosure requirements as public securities, making them harder to evaluate and more prone to fraud or mismanagement.

Additionally, the SEC regulates crowdfunding under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), rules adopted after the JOBS Act that cap how much non-accredited investors can contribute to private deals annually based on their income and net worth. Publicly traded investment vehicles such as mutual funds, ETFs and REITs are also subject to stringent reporting requirements, ensuring transparency and investor protection.

In contrast, accredited investors receive fewer regulatory safeguards. Because they are presumed to have the financial expertise and resources to evaluate complex investments, they face fewer restrictions on access to private placements, speculative assets and high-risk ventures. While this greater access can provide opportunities, it also exposes accredited investors to potentially significant losses without the same level of regulatory oversight applied to traditional investment products.

Bottom Line

Non-accredited investors make up the majority of the investing public, gaining access primarily to publicly traded stocks, bonds and funds while facing restrictions on private investments. Regulatory measures are in place to protect them from high-risk ventures by ensuring transparency and limiting exposure to unregistered securities.

However, alternative investment options have expanded in recent years, allowing participation in real estate, crowdfunding and specialized funds without requiring accreditation. While private markets remain largely reserved for accredited investors, evolving regulations continue to create new opportunities for non-accredited investors to diversify their portfolios while maintaining key investor protections.

Tips for Retail Investors

Consider a core-satellite approach to portfolio construction. Building a core portfolio of passive, low-cost index funds and complement it with satellite positions in actively managed funds, alternatives or individual stocks where you have conviction. This balances efficiency with potential alpha generation.

