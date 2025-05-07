What the New Quarter Says About Super Micro Computer's Future

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:SMCI]

The latest trade tariff rollouts by President Trump have hit the technology sector of the United States harder than most expected. The reason is that the tariffs seem to be centered around semiconductors and chipmakers in Asian regions, which consequently hold most of the industry’s supply and logistics chain. However, some beliefs might point to a contrarian call being profitable in this case.

All those who believe that the world of artificial intelligence is here to stay also have to admit that those companies that work around its development will have a place in the future of the global economy and the industry overall. The risks posed by the trade tariffs are real, but they shouldn’t stand completely in the way of progress (or profits) in this market corner.

Today, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) have become the subject of attention, and not necessarily the good kind. This company stands right in the middle of developing and adopting artificial intelligence by providing data center equipment and machinery, so it is directly exposed to the demand for new models and adoption rates worldwide.

Super Micro Bears Might Have Gone Too Far

One of the most awaited quarterly earnings results just came out in early May 2025, denying the bearish calls assuming that Super Micro Computer might miss the due date to file their financials as they did in recent quarters in the past. Having cleared that hurdle and delivered their results on time, the scale is tilting in favor of the buyers today.

On a risk-to-reward ratio, those considering buying Super Micro Computer shares today should note that its prices have fallen to only 32% of their 52-week highs, which means a couple of things for investors.

First, it might mean that the worst-case scenarios for this company might already be priced in, leaving nothing but upside for its future, especially as some of these bearish cases start to be dismantled, such as the call for the company to be late once again in its filings.

The other prevalent bearish thesis concerns trade tariffs, which are true to some extent and place some weight on the demand and development of artificial intelligence. In the preliminary financial release, Super Micro Computer management expressed that they would see lower earnings per share (EPS) and revenue due to one common factor.

Customers are looking to roll back their orders until the next quarter, which makes sense as businesses are now waiting for more clarity on the trade tariff debacle, so this is an industry-wide issue rather than a company-specific one.

SMCI Financials Say Otherwise

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:SMCI]

Looking into Super Micro Computer’s latest quarterly earnings release, investors can note a few worthy things. First, revenues were clocked in at $4.6 billion, a net increase of just under 20% compared to the same quarter 12 months ago. This is, of course, not something to be expected out of a company that is in as much trouble as the bears think.

Secondly, which is an item that most investors would ignore (but it matters), Super Micro Computer decided to invest over $162 million into research and development for the quarter. This can be taken as the company's intention to keep developing new equipment and products, which might be in line with an outlook for upcoming demand.

However, that is the future. Investors must have something to walk away with if they are to believe in this stock's recovery story, and they just might get it. When looking at the cash flow statement, they can notice a jump in operating cash flow to $795.9 million, a massive jump compared to a net outflow of $1.8 billion last year.

This will significantly drive up the company’s ability to compound its own value; through what’s known as free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures), any business can begin to reinvest in its own growth initiatives or at least pay down debts to make it a more attractive proposition for investors.

Wall Street analysts might have already expected some of this, as they kept a consensus price target on the stock of up to $48.7 per share, implying that it can rally by as much as 48% from where it trades today. The real upside comes from the inevitable boost in ratings and valuations that Super Micro Computer might be subject to once the latest financials are baked into these valuation models and views.

Once again, all of these factors make today’s discount from highs a fantastic risk-to-reward setup in Super Micro Computer stock shares, but only for those bold enough to give it a shot for their portfolios.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.