What My Project Oracle Is All About

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today we finally had some good new come out regarding consumer inflation.

Early this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers – and it appears that inflation is cooling down.

As reported, the CPI for October only rose 7.7%, compared to the 7.9% expected. While the core CPI, which excludes energy and food, rose 6.3%, this was also lower than the projected 6.5%.

Prices for medical care services, used vehicles and apparel all declined. It’s worth noting, however, shelter costs – which account for one-third of the CPI – posted their highest monthly gain since 1990.

Wall Street was clearly pleased with the results, as it drove the broader market higher. As I write this, the S&P 500 is up 5.1%, while the NASDAQ and Dow are up 6.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

The reality is this takes pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike key interest rates, so now the market is anticipating the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of by 75 basis points at its December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and then be done with it.

Even though inflation appears to be cooling down, the unfortunate reality is it’s likely to stay elevated for some time. As an investor, there are things we can do to prepare our portfolio in an inflationary environment to remain on top… no matter what the next few months hold.

That’s exactly what my special briefing on Project Oracle was all about. Thank you to everyone who watched it!

And if you haven’t viewed this briefing yet, don’t worry. In today’s Market 360, I’m going to share how you can still get involved…

Fast Gains for the Best Retirement Possible

On Tuesday, I explained how my Project Oracle system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to find out what can actually help folks achieve the best retirement possible, in the shortest amount of time.

(If you haven’t viewed the briefing yet, or would like to watch a replay, click here.)

I had a great time laying out all of the details behind my “predictive” stock research system that I call Project Oracle.

You see, my system has helped me uncover some of the biggest household names of the past 40 years.

It’s the research I’ve become known for – like finding Apple (AAPL) at $1.49… Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) at 39 cents… Cisco Systems (CSCO) at 50 cents…

Now, these investments often took at least a few years to play out, which is great if you have the time. But I know that time is precisely what many folks at or near retirement nowadays are running out of.

And that’s what Project Oracle is all about – helping folks get into the kinds of gains I’ve become known for… only faster.

In my Tuesday briefing, I used real-life examples showing how my system can pinpoint stocks that go on 100% or higher runs, in less than a year, with stunning accuracy.

You see, with Project Oracle, we go after three of the most valuable commodities in the markets – speed, big gains and safety. And this is done without trading penny stocks or using risky options strategies. These things can be portfolio killers. The reality is they’re simply too unpredictable.

For full details, I encourage you to click here and watch my Project Oracle briefing now.

Not only will I share how Project Oracle works, but I’ll reveal the name and ticker symbol of one of my top stocks for 2023.

Click here to watch the replay of Tuesday’s briefing and get one of my top stocks now – absolutely free.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post What My Project Oracle Is All About appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.