What Is a Market Maker and What Do They Do?

A market maker is a firm or individual that helps facilitate the buying and selling of securities by providing liquidity. They do this by being ready to buy and sell at publicly quoted prices, which helps trades occur smoothly. Market makers profit from the spread, the difference between the buy (bid) and sell (ask) prices. They are important in maintaining market efficiency, particularly for less frequently traded securities, where finding a counterparty might be more difficult.

If you want to build or diversify your portfolio, a financial advisor can help you analyze investments and manage risk.

The Role of Market Makers

Market makers are commonly used in the exchange of assets like stocks, bonds or options. These are always ready to complete a transaction, even if a counterparty isn't immediately available, allowing investors to trade when they wish.

Market makers typically operate on major exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq, where they help maintain market efficiency by narrowing the bid-ask spread-the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The narrower the spread, the easier and more cost-effective it becomes for trades to occur.

In addition to facilitating liquidity, market makers also play a role in reducing price volatility. By buying and selling in response to market fluctuations, they help to stabilize prices. This is especially valuable in less active markets where large swings in price could occur without their participation.

Why Is liquidity Important in the Stock Market?

Liquidity is essential to the stock market because it allows for trades to be executed without causing significant price changes, which helps maintain stability. High liquidity means there are enough buyers and sellers to meet demand, making it easier for investors to enter or exit positions when they need to.

Without market makers, investors might face delays or have to sell at lower prices or buy at higher prices due to a lack of counterparties. Market makers balance the flow of transactions, reducing the likelihood of significant price swings and making the market more efficient and accessible.

Types of Market Makers

Market makers can be independent firms or large financial institutions, such as banks, that provide market-making services as part of their broader operations. Some market makers specialize in specific assets like equities, bonds or foreign exchange.

The most common type is the designated market maker (DMM), found on major stock exchanges like the NYSE. These firms or individuals are assigned specific securities to manage and are responsible for maintaining fair and orderly markets by continuously quoting buy and sell prices for those securities.

Another type is the electronic market maker, which operates primarily on electronic platforms like Nasdaq. These market makers use sophisticated algorithms and automated systems to provide liquidity across a wide range of securities. Their high-speed trading helps ensure that trades are executed efficiently in today's fast-paced markets.

In addition to these, some investment banks and broker-dealers also act as market makers, particularly in the bond and derivatives markets. They facilitate trades by quoting prices and holding inventory in various financial instruments.

How Do Market Makers Make Money?

Market makers make money primarily through the bid-ask spread, which is the difference between the price they are willing to buy a security (the bid price) and the price at which they are willing to sell it (the ask price). For example, if a market maker quotes a bid price of $100 and an ask price of $101 for a stock, they profit by buying at $100 and selling at $101, earning the $1 difference as profit on each trade.

In addition to the bid-ask spread, market makers can also profit from the inventory they hold. Since they are constantly buying and selling securities, they may choose to hold certain positions, hoping the price of the security will rise before they sell. While this introduces some risk, it also allows them to potentially earn additional profits beyond the spread.

Another source of income for market makers comes from payment for order flow (PFOF). In some cases, brokers will direct their clients' orders to specific market makers in exchange for compensation. This practice benefits market makers by giving them access to a steady stream of order flow, which they can profit from by executing trades.

Market makers must carefully manage risk since market conditions can change quickly. By leveraging technology and managing large volumes of trades, they aim to generate consistent profits while maintaining liquidity in the markets.

Bottom Line

Market makers play a key role in the financial markets through their continuous quoting of buy and sell prices, which provides liquidity and creates a more stable and efficient trading environment. By narrowing the bid-ask spread, market makers make it easier for investors to execute trades quickly and at fair prices. Additionally, their presence helps reduce market volatility by responding to supply and demand imbalances. Whether they operate on traditional exchanges or through electronic platforms, market makers contribute to the overall functioning and accessibility of financial markets.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can work with you to build a personalized portfolio. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much an investment could grow, SmartAsset's free calculator could help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/YakobchukOlena, ©iStock.com/Igor Suka, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

The post What Is a Market Maker and What Do They Do? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.