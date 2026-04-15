What to Look for Before Buying a Pharma Stock

Key Points

When researching pharma companies, investors might start by reviewing the drug pipeline.

Companies constantly need to be developing their next flagship drug.

Pfizer shows why a strong pipeline is so important.

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There are many criteria for evaluating a pharmaceutical stock, but one of the easiest to start with is the drug pipeline. You can do so by looking at quarterly reports or listening to earnings calls, as companies tend to spotlight their most promising developments. It's a worthwhile exercise, as a strong pipeline can be the difference between a pharmaceutical company being a leader or a laggard, shaping the future of your investment.

Today, using Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as an example, we'll see why it's so important to always have a potential flagship drug lined up.

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Staying ready for what's next

When Pfizer launched its COVID-19 vaccine, it was a game-changer for the company. Revenue nearly doubled from $41.6 billion in 2020 to $81.2 billion in 2021. It climbed even further in 2022, reaching roughly $100 billion.

As demand for the vaccine peaked, the story was different in 2023, with sales slumping to around $58 billion. Granted, revenue has still been higher over the past few years than it was before COVID-19, but the stock price is also down about 29% over the last five years as demand for Pfizer's vaccine dropped.

In an attempt to find its next hit, Pfizer acquired Metsera, which doesn't have any drugs on the market now but has weight-loss drug candidates in trials. Pfizer also acquired Seagen in 2023 to bolster its oncology business.

Through Pfizer, we've seen a case study for why having that strong pipeline is so critical. If companies are caught flatfooted when patents expire or drug demand wanes, shareholders may pay the price.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.