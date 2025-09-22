What to Know in Tech: iPhone Sales Deliver, AI Dominates

2025 is a perfect example of how Wall Street is bent on fooling the masses. Following the Trump Administration’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, the major US equity indexes fell into bear market territory, led by tech stocks. Meanwhile, several prominent Wall Street pundits called for a ‘Black Monday’ type correction – a reference to the 1987 stock market crash, where the S&P 500 Index dropped 20% in a single session. However, not only has the stock market not crashed, Wall Street bulls have enjoyed one of the most robust intra-year turnarounds in history, with the Nasdaq 100 Index 29% off its lows!

Not only have tech stocks not crashed, but they have led the market on the way up, mirroring what occurs historically in robust bull markets like 2025. Below are some of the most important tech headlines currently:

Nvidia Invests $100B into OpenAI

Today, Nvidia ( NVDA ) announced that it is investing $100 billion into ‘ChatGPT’ parent company OpenAI to provide 10GW of computing capacity. CEO Jensen Huang said:

“This is the biggest infrastructure project in history. Computing demand is going through the roof for OpenAI. Every person I know uses ChatGPT.”

Data center infrastructure stocks like CoreWeave ( CRWV ) and Nebius ( NBIS ) rallied strongly on the news.

Apple: New iPhone Sales Impress

Apple ( AAPL ) has been one of the most doubted stocks of 2025, and for good reason. With much of its manufacturing in China, the company was one of the most impacted by President Trump’s tariffs. Meanwhile, the company was seen by Wall Street investors as a laggard in the cutthroat race for AI supremacy. Nevertheless, AAPL shares have rallied strongly amid tariff exemptions and a key partnership with OpenAI to integrate the wildly popular ‘ChatGPT’ large language model into its operating systems. Monday,T-Mobile US ( TMUS ) announced that it had its ‘biggest weekend’ ever in terms of iPhone sales, with 75% of the sales being the expensive iPhone Pro and Pro Max.

Nvidia Investment Gives Intel Life

Last week,Nvidia, the leading AI chip company, announced that it will invest $5 billion in Intel ( INTC ) stock and collaborate on AI and data centers. Intel jumped more than 20% on the news, printing its highest level since mid-2024. Intel, once the undisputed leader in the semiconductor industry, has largely been left behind as it has fallen behind companies like AMD and NVDA.However, the deal with Nvidia breathes new life into the company.

CrowdStrike Provides Robust Outlook Amid Demand for its AI-Driven CyberSecurity Solution

CrowdStrike ( CRWD ) leans on the most up-to-date artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive superior security outcomes. CRWD uses AI to detect and prevent malware and ransomware before they can cause issues. Additionally, “Charlotte AI,” its generative AI-powered platform, automates security operations, improves response times, and enhances overall protection.

Last week, CRWD announced a record-breaking second quarter with significant revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. Additionally, the company expects $20 billion in ARR by the end of the decade, far above its previous $10 billion goal. The robust guidance shows that CRWD management has clarity and confidence in the company’s long-term financial picture.

Bottom Line

While fear-mongering headlines and bearish calls dominated the early part of the year, the market’s swift recovery, led by groundbreaking developments in AI, highlights the resilience and adaptability of the US economy.

