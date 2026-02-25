What to Know Before Buying Peloton Stock in 2026

Key Points

Peloton’s management team believes that revenue will decline again in fiscal 2026.

By running a tighter ship, the company is generating positive free cash flow.

Shares are trading well off their peak, but that’s not enough of a reason to buy.

If investors had purchased shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) at the initial public offering in September 2019 and held until the peak in January 2021, they would have registered a fantastic 550% gain. Timing the market perfectly like that is almost impossible to do, though.

Instead, the majority of investors probably watched this consumer discretionary stock fall precipitously. It currently trades 97% below that all-time record (as of Feb. 23), as the company's financial performance has suffered in recent years.

Are you looking at Peloton as a buy-the-dip candidate in 2026? Here's what you need to know before making a move.

Peloton is missing the good old days

Peloton's stock was such a huge winner in the past because the business was posting incredible growth. Demand for its innovative exercise equipment got stronger with the COVID-19 pandemic, during the depths of the health crisis. People were searching for ways to work out at home, and Peloton answered.

But sales have fallen off a cliff. Peloton's leadership team expects revenue to total just over $2.4 billion in fiscal 2026 (ended June 30, 2026). This would be the fifth consecutive year of a decline. The user base also continues to shrink. The demand just isn't holding up anymore. Peloton is looking more and more like a fitness fad whose best days are behind it.

Trimming the excess fat

There is a notable bright spot, though. While Peloton's management team is having a difficult time driving demand and revenue, it's focusing on what it can control -- the financial situation.

Peloton had $319 million in net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) as of Dec. 31, 2025. That was down 52% from $670 million exactly one year before. Additionally, cost cuts have been implemented. In January, the company laid off 11% of its workforce. By running a tighter ship, Peloton has been producing positive free cash flow.

Investors should tread carefully

It's encouraging for investors to see a business that's operating from a better financial position. However, companies can only reduce expenses so much. They eventually need to return to growth. Peloton might not get there anytime soon, as the consensus view among sell-side analysts is that revenue in fiscal 2028 will be lower than in fiscal 2025.

This makes me believe that Peloton stock, which trades at a low price-to-sales ratio of 0.7, fully deserves its valuation right now. Put another way, this isn't a cheap opportunity that value investors should take advantage of. Cleaner financials aren't enough to mask ongoing revenue and user declines.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

