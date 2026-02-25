What to Know Before Buying Amazon Stock in 2026

Key Points

Amazon's leading cloud unit, AWS, is a top choice for customers wanting to leverage a comprehensive AI stack.

Investors shouldn’t overlook the company’s dominant position in the retail sector, with notable success within grocery.

The stock’s current valuation appears too cheap to pass up.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a wonderful investment. In the past decade, shares of the customer-obsessed business have climbed 632% (as of Feb. 23). Despite the monster long-term gain, they're trading 19% off their peak as volatility has increased.

Is it time to buy the dip on Amazon in 2026? Here's what investors need to know about this "Magnificent Seven" stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Pushing the business forward

Anyone who has even a remote familiarity with this business knows that Amazon Web Service (AWS) has quickly become a dominant force in the world of cloud computing. It collected $129 billion in revenue last year, putting it well ahead of peers. And it generated $46 billion in operating income, representing 66% of Amazon's total.

If these financial figures aren't exciting enough, AWS' strategic positioning should drive investor enthusiasm. Besides the general cloud computing tailwind of company IT workloads moving off-site, this segment is thriving lately because of the strong interest from customers wanting to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications.

"The biggest reason that AWS continues to gain AI share is our uniquely broad top-to-bottom AI stack functionality," CEO Andy Jassy said on the fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. "In AI, we are doing what we've always done in AWS, solving customer challenges."

Retail shouldn't be overlooked

Amazon made a name for itself by disrupting the retail sector with its massive selection, low prices, fast and cheap delivery, and exceptional customer experience. It continues to dominate. Revenue from online and physical stores grew more than 9% year over year to $88.9 billion in Q4 (ended Dec. 31, 2025). And the North America segment posted a 9% operating margin in the quarter, up from 8% in the year-ago period.

Management remains focused on further penetrating the grocery vertical. Through online channels and Whole Foods, Amazon sold more than $150 billion worth of groceries last year alone. And it plans to "open more than 100 new Whole Foods Market stores over the next few years," Jassy said.

Investors might be surprised by the valuation

Amazon is clearly a gargantuan enterprise, with $717 billion in 2025 net sales and a market cap of $2.2 trillion. The business doesn't fly under the radar. So, investors might be surprised to realize that the valuation isn't expensive. In fact, it's attractive right now.

Shares can be bought at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. This is about as cheap as the stock has gotten in the past 10 years. If you're interested in Amazon, today is a great time to buy.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.