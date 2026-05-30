What to Know About This New $83 Million Virtu Financial Position

Key Points

Azora Capital added 1,880,990 shares of Virtu Financial last quarter.

The quarter-end value of the new position rose by $82.73 million as a result of the new position.

The transaction represented a 4.82% increase in reported U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

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Azora Capital disclosed a new stake in Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 1,880,990 shares in a transaction estimated at $73.26 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Azora Capital initiated a new position in Virtu Financial, buying 1,880,990 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter, was $73.26 million. The quarter-end value of the stake was $82.73 million, a figure that reflects both the shares acquired and price movement within the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Azora Capital LP, now representing 5.44% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:LPLA: $128.56 million (8.45% of AUM) NYSE:BEN: $120.46 million (7.92% of AUM) NASDAQ:VLY: $109.89 million (7.23% of AUM) NYSE:BBT: $94.14 million (6.19% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBOC: $88.33 million (5.81% of AUM)

As of Friday, Virtu Financial shares were priced at $50.15, up about 23% over the past year, compared to a 28% gain for the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $550.99 million Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of Friday) $50.15

Company Snapshot

Virtu Financial provides data, analytics, and connectivity products, including execution, liquidity sourcing, and multi-asset trading platforms across global equities, ETFs, FX, futures, fixed income, and cryptocurrencies.

The firm operates a two-segment business model: Market Making and Execution Services, generating revenue through trading activity and technology-driven execution solutions.

It serves institutional clients and professional investors worldwide seeking advanced trading, risk management, and analytics solutions.

Virtu Financial, Inc. is a leading global provider of financial technology and market-making services, leveraging advanced analytics and workflow solutions to facilitate efficient trading across multiple asset classes. The company’s scale and technology-driven approach enable it to deliver consistent liquidity and execution quality for institutional clients. Virtu’s diversified revenue streams and robust platform position it competitively within the capital markets sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Virtu's business tends to thrive when trading activity picks up, and Azora might be making a bet on market volatility lingering around. As evidence of that, for the first quarter, Virtu reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 31% year over year, while net income surged 83% to $346.6 million.



Management also continued returning capital to shareholders, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. Meanwhile, the firm's market-making business generated $782 million of trading income, a testament to the scale advantages that have helped Virtu remain a dominant liquidity provider across global markets. It’s also worth noting that Azora is highly specialized in the financial services sector.



The risk here is that calmer markets can weigh on trading volumes. But Azora's sizable new position suggests it believes the company's earnings power remains underappreciated despite the stock's recent gains, and long-term, the thesis should remain intact.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.