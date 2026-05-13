What to Know About This Fund’s New Stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Key Points

Evermay Wealth Management acquired 185,765 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $12.01 million (estimate based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end position value increased by $11.57 million, reflecting both trade and price moves.

The transaction value represented 1.33% of Evermay’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 11, 2026, Evermay Wealth Management disclosed a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB), acquiring 185,765 shares in the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $12.01 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 11, , Evermay Wealth Management initiated a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services, buying 185,765 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $12.01 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing prices. The quarter-end valuation of the position was $11.57 million, reflecting both the share purchase and stock price movements.

What else to know

This is a new position for Evermay, now accounting for 1.28% of the fund’s reported AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPTI: $140.89 million (15.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHX: $112.02 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPTS: $90.49 million (10.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: $70.72 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IJH: $39.96 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, BHRB shares were priced at $63.06, up about 10% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 26%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $63.06 Market capitalization $1 billion Revenue (TTM) $339 million Net income (TTM) $117.5 million

Company snapshot

BHRB offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and financial services, including commercial real estate loans, construction and development financing, commercial and industrial lending, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

The firm generates revenue primarily through interest income from its diversified loan portfolio and fee-based services, leveraging risk management across multiple lending segments.

It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional corporations, non-profits, and individual clients, with a focus on the regional banking market.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. The company differentiates itself through a diversified loan portfolio and a strong focus on commercial and real estate lending.

What this transaction means for investors

With its Burke & Herbert’s buy last quarter, Evermay appears to be leaning into a more conservative, income-oriented banking franchise rather than chasing higher-growth financial names.



Burke & Herbert’s latest earnings report showed a fairly steady underlying business. First-quarter net income totaled $27.1 million, while diluted EPS came in at $1.79. The bank also maintained a strong 4.09% net interest margin and generated an annualized return on equity above 12%.



Importantly, the balance sheet still looks relatively conservative compared to many regional peers. Total deposits stood at $6.3 billion against $5.4 billion in loans, while the loan-to-deposit ratio remained a manageable 85.4%. The company also finished the quarter with approximately $4.8 billion in available liquidity and capital ratios comfortably above regulatory well-capitalized thresholds.



The bigger catalyst may be the LINKBANK merger, which closed May 1. For long-term investors, the key question is whether Burke & Herbert can successfully integrate the acquisition while maintaining its relatively strong profitability and credit discipline in what remains a difficult environment for regional banks.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.