What to Know About This Fund’s $8 Million Sprinklr Exit Amid AI Push

Key Points

Sea Cliff Partners sold 1,334,112 Sprinklr shares in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.28 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $10.38 million, reflecting both share sales and price movements.

The transaction represented a 4.27% shift in 13F reportable AUM.

The move marked an exit; the position previously accounted for 4.4% of fund AUM before liquidation.

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On May 15, 2026, Sea Cliff Partners Management, LP, fully exited its position in Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), selling 1,334,112 shares in an estimated $8.28 million trade based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Sea Cliff Partners Management sold its entire holding of 1,334,112 shares of Sprinklr. The estimated transaction value was $8.28 million, calculated using the average closing price from January 1 to March 31, 2026. The net position change for the quarter, including both trading activity and price fluctuation, was a decrease of $10.38 million.

What else to know

Sea Cliff Partners sold out of Sprinklr, reducing its exposure from 4.4% of 13F AUM in the prior quarter to zero after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: BTSG: $33.43 million (17.3% of AUM) NYSE: WCC: $23.59 million (12.2% of AUM) NYSE: LTH: $17.70 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: OKTA: $17.32 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE: ITGR: $16.57 million (8.6% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Sprinklr shares were priced at $4.94, down roughly 40% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $857.20 million Net Income (TTM) $22.91 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $4.94 1-Year Price Change -40%

Company Snapshot

Sprinklr offers a unified customer experience management platform, including solutions for research, care, marketing, advertising, and social engagement across digital and traditional channels.

The firm generates revenue primarily through subscriptions to its cloud-based software and related professional services for enterprise clients.

It serves large global brands and enterprises seeking to manage customer interactions and insights across multiple communication platforms.

Sprinklr, Inc. is a technology company specializing in enterprise cloud software for customer experience management at scale. The company leverages a comprehensive platform that integrates analytics, marketing, care, and engagement capabilities for large organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

Sprinklr has spent the past year talking up operational improvements, AI positioning, and margin expansion, but investors have continued treating the company like a slower-growth software name stuck in transition.



To Sprinklr’s credit, the latest earnings report showed progress beneath the surface. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 9% year over year to $220.6 million, while non-GAAP operating income jumped to $37.7 million from $26.3 million a year earlier. The company also generated $141.9 million in annual free cash flow and ended the year with more than $500 million in cash and marketable securities. Management even authorized a new $200 million stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in the balance sheet and long-term outlook.



Still, growth remains relatively muted by software standards. Subscription revenue increased just 5% for the full year, and remaining performance obligations were essentially flat. It remains unclear how Sprinklr will evolve into a durable AI-enabled enterprise platform with reaccelerating growth. And until then, some investors may still remain skeptical.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta and Wesco International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.