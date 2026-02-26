What to Know About a $34 Million Exit From Telephone and Data Systems Stock

Key Points

Silver Point Capital sold 857,000 shares of TDS in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $33.63 million, reflecting the liquidation of the position.

The position previously accounted for 1.7% of the fund’s assets as of the prior quarter.

On February 17, 2026, Silver Point Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), liquidating 857,000 shares worth $33.63 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated February 17, 2026, Silver Point Capital reported the sale of its entire stake in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS). The fund disposed of 857,000 shares during the quarter. The quarter-end position value for TDS declined by $33.63 million, reflecting the liquidation of the position.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:GPOR: $717.70 million NYSE:AERO: $289.27 million NYSEMKT:IAU: $157.88 million

As of February 17, 2026, shares of TDS were priced at $46.54, up 15.97% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.96 billion Net Income (TTM) ($28.00 million) Dividend Yield 0.35% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $46.54

Company snapshot

Telephone and Data Systems offers wireless solutions, broadband, cloud television, and telecommunications services through UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

The firm generates revenue from wireless subscriptions, data services, device sales, and wireline/broadband offerings to both consumer and enterprise customers.

It serves individual consumers, businesses, and government entities across the United States, with a focus on wireless and wireline connectivity solutions.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a leading U.S. telecommunications provider with a diversified portfolio spanning wireless, broadband, and cloud-based services. The company leverages its national network infrastructure to deliver connectivity and digital solutions to millions of customers.

What this transaction means for investors

When a company is reshaping itself as aggressively as Telephone and Data Systems, exits can say as much about mandate as they do about fundamentals.



TDS just closed out a transformative year. Fourth quarter operating revenues from continuing operations rose to $330.7 million (from $295.3 million one year prior), while net income attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations reached $37.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. For the full year, continuing operations swung to profitability, with net income attributable to common shareholders of $48.2 million versus a loss the year prior.



Strategically, management sold its wireless business, launched Array as a tower platform, and is targeting 2.1 million marketable fiber addresses over time (an increase of 300,000). That pivot toward fiber and infrastructure creates a very different risk profile.



Against a portfolio dominated by large, concentrated positions in names like GPOR and AERO, a telecom turnaround with divestitures and restructuring may simply no longer fit. For long term investors, the story is less about a 16% one year stock gain and more about whether you want exposure to a capital-intensive fiber expansion with improving but still evolving earnings visibility.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.