What It’s Like Going From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Moving up the financial ladder doesn’t always look the way people expect. According to a 2024 Gallup Poll, 54% of Americans self-identify as middle class.

Going from middle class to upper middle class isn’t about suddenly driving luxury cars or booking first-class flights every weekend; it’s more about the subtle shifts that show up in daily life. From the way you budget to the choices you make on housing, vacations and even groceries, the upgrade feels less like winning the lottery and more like finally having some breathing room.

GOBankingRates spoke with Chris Kirksey, CEO of Direction, about his experience going through this financial change. Here’s what he had to say.

It’s Not Just About Earning More

Kirksey explained it wasn’t just about earning more but shifting how he viewed money and opportunities, making smarter financial choices, and investing in personal growth.

“That journey shaped how I approach business and life today,” he said.

It Involved a Change in Mindset

According to Kirksey, having grown up in a middle-class family, entering into a space of upper middle class was a change of mindset as much as it was a change of lifestyle.

“It was not so much about the change in income, but more about how to think and do things that would allow for stability and opportunity in the long-term,” Kirksey said.

He said you begin to see things differently and the decisions you make about saving, investing and doing stuff with your time become a much more deliberate process. “That change is not just about wealth, it is about developing new habits, being a lifelong learner and surrounding yourself with people that think about bigger things you potentially have,” he said.

He added that it’s like a new world, and even though it is exciting, it can be a little overwhelming at first.

How Did He Get There?

Kirksey said that when he looks back to what he did to get from middle class to upper middle class, the most important thing was get clear about what he wanted and create a game plan.

“I focused on creating multiple streams of income,” he said. Kirksey was always looking for ways to make his money work harder, whether that was through investing in real estate, starting side projects or taking new risks in his career that would accelerate development.

“I started budgeting more, not just saving, but using the money that I had to help build more wealth,” he said.

He advised that for people who are looking to get to that level of wealth, there is a big takeaway to stop thinking about money only as something you earn.

