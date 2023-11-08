What is yield curve control, and why is it unconventional?

It has been widely reported that the Bank of Japan is taking steps to end its seven-year policy of capping long-term interest rates after a sharp rise in US bond yields, and this sets the stage for a gradual phasing out of its yield curve control (YCC) policy. What is YCC and why is it important? In this article, we will go through the background and objectives of YCC, and also explain how this controversial policy has in the past led to traders and market participants betting against the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

YCC is a monetary policy tool used by central banks to manage interest rates along the yield curve. It is particularly associated with the BOJ, which introduced this policy in September 2016 as part of its efforts to address deflation and stimulate economic growth.

YCC has two primary objectives:

Achieving and Maintaining Targeted Interest Rates: The central bank sets specific targets for interest rates at various maturities along the yield curve. In the case of the BOJ, the primary focus is on controlling the yield of 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), aiming to keep it close to zero percent. This is achieved by purchasing an unlimited amount of JGBs at the targeted yield.

Supporting Economic Growth and Inflation: YCC is a tool to promote borrowing and investment by keeping long-term interest rates low. By lowering the cost of borrowing for businesses and consumers, the BoJ aims to encourage economic expansion and combat deflation.

The implementation of YCC involves a combination of financial tools and policy measures to achieve the central bank's objectives. The BOJ announces specific targets for interest rates at various points along the yield curve, with a primary focus on controlling the yield of 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs). To maintain these targets, the central bank engages in open market operations, actively purchasing an unlimited amount of JGBs at the desired yield. This commitment to purchase JGBs at the specified levels not only provides market participants with clarity but also ensures the stability and effectiveness of the policy.

Additionally, the BOJ may directly purchase JGBs from financial institutions as part of its asset purchase program. Through these measures, the BOJ aims to exert precise control over interest rates, stimulate borrowing and investment, and support economic growth while combating deflation. The transparency of this policy, along with the central bank's unwavering determination, plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining YCC's intended outcomes.

This unconventional policy has historically led to traders and speculators betting against the Bank of Japan. Often, traders might choose to short Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) under the belief that the BOJ’s monetary policies are unsustainable in the long run.

These traders anticipate that the central bank's massive purchases of JGBs, aimed at maintaining near-zero interest rates on 10-year bonds, will eventually lead to inflationary pressures or an erosion of confidence in the yen, causing JGB prices to fall and yields to rise. Shorting JGBs can also be driven by a broader view that the Japanese economy, plagued by deflation and high debt levels, is on shaky ground, making JGBs an attractive target for speculation on future financial instability. Additionally, some traders may short JGBs for short-term tactical reasons, such as capitalizing on perceived market misalignments or temporary fluctuations.

Despite these motivations, traders shorting JGBs have consistently ended up on the losing side of the trade. The Bank of Japan's unwavering commitment to YCC, marked by its unlimited buying power of JGBs, has effectively discouraged investors from betting against the central bank's policy stance. The BOJ's persistence in driving yields close to zero percent has made it extremely challenging to profit from short positions, as the central bank is ready to absorb any increase in yields through its purchases. Additionally, the low yields, and often negative rates, on JGBs offer minimal returns, which are further diminished by the costs associated with maintaining short positions. This unfavorable risk-reward profile, coupled with limited market liquidity and potential currency risks, has historically led many traders shorting JGBs to incur significant losses, earning the reputation of “Widow Maker Trade”.

