What Is Work-Study? Everything You Need To Know

Attending college requires a significant investment of both time and funds, so to offset the cost of higher education and increase its accessibility, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) provides the Federal Work-Study Program (FWS), which offers part-time employment as an option for financial aid.

But is work-study worth it? Being a college student is challenging enough without also having to work extra hours. Here are some considerations to help you determine whether participating in a work-study program is worthwhile.

What Is a Work-Study Program?

FWS funds are available at approximately 3,400 colleges and universities in the United States, according to the ED. At most participating institutions, the school or employer is responsible for half of each FWS student’s pay, and the federal government subsidizes the rest. Students participating in the FWS program may work at their university or in a variety of other settings, such as:

Federal, state or local public agencies

Private nonprofit organizations

Private for-profit organizations

At least 7% of each school’s FWS allocations must go toward community service jobs, which may include:

Tutoring preschool or elementary school students in reading

Tutoring elementary through ninth-grade students in math

Assisting with family literacy activities in a family literacy project

Emergency preparedness and response

Other types of federal student aid apply directly to learners’ tuition and fees, but the FWS program operates differently. Work-study recipients earn their funds in paychecks. This aid is intended to help with everyday expenses and not to cover tuition, housing or other large costs.

FWS students work varying hours, but the typical workload is 10 to 20 hours per week. Pay varies as well depending on the job and employer but may not fall below the local minimum wage.

Work-Study Eligibility

As a student, you can apply to participate in a work-study program via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA determines how much and what kind of federal aid you’ll receive to help pay for college. Note that when the ED calculates your financial need based on the FAFSA, previously earned work-study funds do not count against you. This means income from a work-study position will not impact any future student aid allocations.

Candidates for the FWS program must be attending a participating higher education institution. Work-study funds are need-based. Other determining factors include when you apply and your school’s funding level.

Even after qualifying for work-study funds, you must apply and interview for the work-study job you want. More restrictions and regulations apply to FWS positions than to regular part-time roles.

Keep in mind that work-study jobs aren’t guaranteed, even if you qualify for the FWS program. Colleges and universities receive limited funding to subsidize work-study positions. That’s why it’s best to submit your FAFSA early to determine if you qualify. If you do, reach out to your college’s financial aid office as soon as you can. You must reapply for work-study each school year.

Benefits of Work-Study

Participating in a work-study program comes with considerable benefits, including financial aid and the opportunity to gain relevant work experience.

Cover Day-to-Day Expenses

Work-study funds aren’t intended to cover major expenses such as tuition or housing. However, the paycheck from your work-study job can help with daily costs such as groceries, transportation, books and school supplies.

Work Where You Learn

Many work-study positions are on campus, which means you don’t need to worry about additional commute time, public transportation or a growing gas bill.

If you do pursue an off-campus work-study job, the position must be relevant to your course of study. Students often find positions that enhance their learning experiences; for example, a computer science major may work in the computer lab. When the time comes to graduate and start applying to full-time positions, this job experience can help boost your resume.

Find a Schedule that Works with Your Classes

One of the greatest benefits of finding a job through work-study is schedule flexibility. Managers at work-study jobs understand that you’re a full-time student who needs to prioritize your studies. It’s then easier to request hours based on your class schedule than it would be at a non-FWS job.

Other Work-Study Considerations

Keep the following factors in mind when determining whether work-study is worth it for you.

Hours May Be Limited

Work-study jobs only allow students to work part time and cap the number of hours participants can work per week. Your allotted hours are determined by your FAFSA. Generally speaking, students with more financial need are permitted to work more hours than students with less need. Most work-study programs do not allow students to exceed 20 hours per week.

Pay May Be Low

Your pay may be restricted by your work-study allocations as well. Minimum wage is the standard for many work-study jobs.

Fewer Job Opportunities

There is a limit to the number of work-study positions at your university based on the amount of funding the school receives. This funding often isn’t enough to cover all qualifying work-study learners. As a result, you may have trouble finding a work-study job, or you may have to make compromises on which type of job you choose.

Can You Work On Campus Without a Work-Study Program?

On-campus jobs aren’t limited to students receiving aid through work-study. College campuses and universities need many student workers and usually open job opportunities to all interested students. If you qualify for FWS but your school runs out of work-study positions or you elect not to participate in the program, you can still apply for a part-time job on campus.

Is Work-Study Worth It?

Every student has different priorities. Some learners may prefer to take out loans so they can devote more time to their studies and extracurricular activities. Others may pursue work-study jobs to help cut down on expenses while they are in school.

It may be helpful to make a pros-and-cons list to help you figure out your values and which type of job is best for you. You can also participate in work-study for a year, and if it doesn’t work out, find alternative ways to pay for expenses the following school year. A work-study program cannot cover all your needs, but it can provide some relief.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Work-Study Programs

Is it better to get a part-time job or do work-study?

It depends on your needs. Part-time jobs can offer higher wages and the potential for more hours, but they are often off campus and have less schedule flexibility. Plus, income from a part-time job can count against you for future student aid. Work-study income does not reduce your eligibility for federal student aid, and FWS jobs are often on campus with more flexible hours.

What are the disadvantages of work-study?

Limited hours, relatively low pay and a lack of available positions at some schools are some disadvantages of work-study. You must also reapply for work-study each year to reassess your eligibility.

Is work-study a good idea for college?

Applying to a work-study position is a personal choice for each student. If you have concerns about the cost of school and need extra income to pay for living expenses, work-study can be worth it to reduce your student debt.

