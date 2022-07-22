What Is Withholding Tax, And How Do You Get It Right?

Whether you work as a salaried employee or receive income from a pension, commission or other sources, understanding how much tax should be withheld from your earnings is crucial.

Withholding too little tax can result in an unexpected tax bill. However, withholding too much allows Uncle Sam to use your money interest-free—until you’re paid a refund.

Here’s what you should know about tax withholding and how to adjust it.

What Is Withholding Tax?

Your withholding tax is a term for the federal income taxes that are taken from your earnings and sent to the IRS throughout the year. Taxes are withheld not only from your paycheck, but also from other types of income, including commissions, vacation pay, reimbursements and retirement payments.

In each of these cases, your employer or payer retains a portion of your pay and deposits it with the government.

The amount of your withholding tax depends on the income type and information you provide via IRS Form W-4 (“Employee’s Withholding Tax Certificate”), such as:

Your tax filing status

The number of dependents you have

Income from other jobs

Any extra money you’d like withheld

How to Calculate Your Withholding Tax

Typically, you don’t need to manually calculate your withholding tax. The IRS has taken some of the guesswork out of the process by creating a tax withholding estimator.

To use this calculator, you’ll need a copy of your paycheck (plus your spouse’s, if you file jointly), your most recent tax return and the amount of income you earn from other sources, including side jobs, self-employment and investments.

The estimator is easy to use. Just be ready to provide:

Your filing status and age

Your income and total year-to-date tax withholding

Any applicable tax adjustments, deductions or tax credits

How to Adjust Your Tax Withholding

Once you’ve given the calculator a whirl, you’ll know your “just right” amount of federal income tax withholding: not too much, but not too little either.

You can use the results to request changes to your tax withholding, by submitting a new Form W-4P to your employer.

If you have other income that’s not from an employer but still subject to withholding—such as money from annuities or a pension—you can request changes by submitting IRS Form W-4P (“Withholding Certificate for Pension or Annuity Payments”) to your payer.

You can also adjust your tax withholding in a more hands-on way, by making additional or estimated tax payments to the IRS before the end of the tax year.

What Is State Withholding Tax?

State income tax withholding works the same way as your federal withholding. An employer or other payer pulls aside money from your earnings and sends it to your state’s taxing authority throughout the year.

But while your federal withholding is based on a tax rate that’s the same throughout the U.S., state income tax withholding varies because incomes are taxed differently from one state to another.

Some states don’t even have income taxes. These nine impose no income tax on wages.

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

For help determining your state tax withholding, you should contact your state’s department of revenue.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.