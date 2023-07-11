Making money in the stock market isn’t easy, especially when you’re trying to time the market. Compared to long-term, buy and hold investing, timing the markets for the short-term trading of stocks and options is complex. If you want help determining when to buy, sell or trade stocks, it’s advisable to learn a few tools to help evaluate a given stock’s direction, momentum and price.

One valuable tool to understand is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a technical measurement of price changes that investors and traders can use to help them decide whether to buy, sell or hold a given stock.

What Is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The RSI is a popular momentum oscillator—a fancy way of saying a tool that measures how much a security’s price changes over a specific period of time.

Created by J. Welles Wilder, a mechanical engineer who later became a technical analyst, RSI measures both the speed and rate of change of price movements for a particular stock. In short, it measures how much the price changes and how quickly those changes occur.

The RSI fluctuates between zero and 100. In Wilder’s traditional model, an RSI over 70 indicates that the stock is overbought, meaning that the asset’s trading value is higher than its intrinsic value. By contrast, an RSI below 30 indicates that the stock is oversold, meaning its price is lower than its intrinsic value.

The type of market you’re in plays an important role as well. During a bull market, when the market is strong, RSIs are normally in the 40 to 90 range. But in a bear market, RSIs tend to be between 10 and 60.

How Is the Relative Strength Index Calculated?

The RSI is calculated by taking the average of the most recent 14 days of closing price gains and losses.

To calculate the average gain, add the closing prices over the past 14 days and divide by 14. To calculate the average loss, add all the negative changes over the past 14 days together and divide that number by 14. Both results will then get plugged into the following formula:

RSI = 100 – [100 / (1 + (Average of Upward Price Change / Average of Downward Price Change)]

The RSI and Price Divergence

Divergence is a term used by some technical analysts to describe when stock prices trend in the opposite direction of an indicator like the RSI. It’s another popular way to identify short-term trading opportunities.

The RSI divergence can act like a warning or red flag. It can indicate that a change in price momentum is coming before the prices actually change.

When the price reaches higher highs but the RSI makes lower highs, it’s known as a bearish divergence. This could mean that the stock’s momentum is slowing, and there may be a decline in prices soon.

If a bullish divergence occurs, the RSI reaches a higher low while the stock price falls to lower lows. When this happens, it could mean the stock is gaining momentum, and the price could move upward to track the indicator.

How To Use the RSI

Investors and stock traders can use the RSI to see which stocks may be about to increase or decrease in price so they can time their trades.

Generally, with Wilder’s approach, investors find the RSI to be most valid when the numbers reach extremes on the zero to 100 scale. For example, if a stock’s RSI is at one—meaning it’s close to the bottom of the scale—that means the stock is likely priced lower than its intrinsic value and could be a smart buy.

On the other end, a stock with an RSI of 95—near the top of the scale—is overbought, so its price is higher than its value. This indicates that the price could drop in the future, so it could be a good time to sell shares.

Limitations of the RSI

Although the RSI can be a useful tool, it does have some limitations:

It doesn’t take into account all factors. The RSI only takes into account the price changes of a security over a short window. Other factors, such as company news or world events, aren’t considered, and those issues can have significant impacts on prices.

Like other technical indicators, the RSI is a lagging indicator. It measures the change in pricing and the speed at which that changed in the past. One of the key things to know about the stock market is that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. It focuses on shorter timeframes. The RSI is calculated using price changes from the past 14 days—a relatively short window. Such a short duration may not be enough time to accurately measure a stock's performance.

Like other technical indicators, the RSI is a lagging indicator. It measures the change in pricing and the speed at which that changed in the past. One of the key things to know about the stock market is that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. It focuses on shorter timeframes. The RSI is calculated using price changes from the past 14 days—a relatively short window. Such a short duration may not be enough time to accurately measure a stock’s performance.

The RSI and Index Funds

Investors often use the RSI to make decisions about buying and selling particular securities. But what if you’re a long-term investor that primarily invests in index funds?

With an index fund, you’re investing in a fund that aims to replicate the performance of a specific stock market index, such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). These funds can be made up of hundreds or even thousands of stocks, so they usually have less dramatic price fluctuations than individual stocks.

As a result, the RSI may be less useful since you’re not actively buying and selling individual stocks. If you’re focused on long-term goals, you’re likely following a buy-and-hold investment strategy instead.

Using the RSI To Inform Investment Decisions

The RSI is a tool best suited to investors or traders who take an active role in managing their portfolios and want to make their own decisions about what stocks to buy, sell or hold. It can help you identify opportunities in the stock market, but it shouldn’t be the only factor you consider.

For investors who like to use passive-management investment strategies, the RSI may not be as relevant. Instead, you may choose to have a fund manager handle your portfolio, or you may invest in target-date funds or broad-market index funds.

If you feel overwhelmed by the idea of investing in stocks, consider working with a financial advisor. They will review your finances and develop an investment plan that’s personalized for you based on your goals, risk tolerance and time frame.

