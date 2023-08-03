What Is The Good Neighbor Next Door Program And How Does It Work?

The Good Neighbor Next Door (GNND) program offers eligible individuals 50% off the purchase price on certain homes located in “designated revitalization areas” if they agree to live in the house for three years.

Program benefits are available to law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). This program is an excellent way for eligible individuals to become homeowners and help improve their local community at the same time.

What Is the HUD Good Neighbor Next Door Program?

The Good Neighbor Next Door program is a housing initiative from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It helps police officers, firefighters, EMTs and teachers (pre-K through 12th grade) purchase HUD homes at a 50% discount.

The program was created in an effort to strengthen communities that may otherwise be struggling with poverty or neglect and to provide housing for public servants living in these communities.

In addition to the 50% list price discount, the GNND program offers a number of other financial benefits for eligible participants:

Qualify for an FHA-insured mortgage with a $100 minimum down payment

Roll repair costs into a mortgage like an FHA 203(k) loan

Make a profit from the sale of the home after living in the home for 36 months

Who Qualifies for the Good Neighbor Next Door Program?

The Good Neighbor Next Door Program can be an excellent option if you need to buy a house with a low income. However, you’ll need to meet the qualification requirements to take advantage of this program.

To qualify for the GNND program, you must:

Be employed as a law enforcement officer, teacher (pre-K through 12th grade), firefighter or EMT

Commit to remaining in your eligible employment position for at least one year after closing

Agree to live in the property as your primary residence for at least 36 months, or three years

Not own property at the time you submit an offer to purchase the home or for one year prior to the date

You’ll also need to purchase a home in a HUD-designated revitalization area. These are areas in need of “economic and community development and where there is already a strong commitment by the local governments,” according to HUD.

How Does the Good Neighbor Next Door Program Work?

Assuming you qualify for the program, you’ll want to look into financing. Financing for a Good Neighbor Next Door home can come from any source. GNND home buyers that would like to use an FHA loan can also receive an additional benefit. Unlike most FHA loans that require a 3.5% down payment, GNND home buyers seeking an FHA loan may qualify for a $100 minimum down payment.

In addition to the financing used to purchase the property, you must sign a second mortgage and note for the 50% purchase price discount. This second mortgage is considered “silent” and doesn’t require any interest or monthly payments as long as you meet the three-year occupancy requirement.

During the three-year period, you must complete required annual certifications asserting you treat the home as your primary residence. After three years, the second mortgage is released provided you completed and returned the annual certifications and met the other relevant program requirements.

Once the second mortgage is released, you’re free to sell the home and keep any equity gained through the sale.

How To Apply for the Good Neighbor Next Door Program

If you’re an eligible law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT or teacher, follow these steps to apply for the Good Neighbor Next Door Program:

Get preapproved for a mortgage. GNND properties are available on the HUD database for seven days. This means you have a short period to identify a property and make an offer. Expedite the bidding process by getting a mortgage preapproval letter before you begin the search for a home. While it isn’t necessary to get an FHA loan, this type of financing may qualify you for a $100 down payment. When shopping around for a mortgage, keep in mind that you’ll need to cover closing costs and broker fees yourself. Find a HUD-registered broker. Contacting a HUD-registered real estate broker is essential before identifying a target property. Only HUD-designated brokers can submit bids for HUD homes, so find a suitable representative through HUD Home Store to jump start the home buying purchase. Find an eligible home. When you know how much you’re preapproved to borrow, find a home eligible under the GNND program. You can do this by visiting the HUD Home Store and searching for homes listed in designated revitalization areas that are available through the GNND program. Notably, the GNND Sales Program only includes single-unit properties. Submit a bid for the property. After identifying your property, your HUD-registered broker can submit a bid. You’ll need to submit an offer for the full purchase price of the home, but you’ll only have to pay 50% of the purchase price if you’re eligible under the GNND program. When submitting a bid, you’ll also have to provide an earnest money deposit. This deposit is equal to 1% of the list price—but no less than $500 and no more than $2,000. HUD selects bids by a random lottery. Complete necessary paperwork and close. If HUD accepts your bid to purchase a home, complete the necessary paperwork and prepare for closing. It typically takes 55 to 80 days after your bid is selected to close on a GNND property, but the process may be faster.

