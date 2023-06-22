What Is The Average Cost Of A Wedding?

Getting married is exciting, but it can also be costly. The average cost of a wedding in the United States ranges from $16,000 to over $46,000, depending on where you live, according to a study from The Knot. Although weddings can get expensive for many reasons, there are ways to save money without sacrificing quality or your desired style.

From cutting back on unnecessary expenses to creating a budget, the wedding you want is within reach. Here’s what you need to know about the average cost of a wedding and how you can afford your own.

The Average Cost of a Wedding by State

The average cost of a wedding varies between states, and those differences are a result of venue types, varying cost of living and local traditions. For instance, California and states in the Northeast have high costs of living, and that’s reflected in the price of a wedding.

Some of the biggest influences on the price of a wedding include the size, theme and number of guests. As you plan your wedding, keep these factors in mind and how your state stacks up compared to other locations.

Here’s the average cost of a wedding—excluding engagement ring costs—in each state in the continental U.S., according to The Knot’s annual Real Weddings Study:

Alabama: $22,000

$22,000 Arkansas: $21,000

$21,000 Arizona: $23,000

$23,000 California: $37,000

$37,000 Colorado: $30,000

$30,000 Connecticut: $39,000

$39,000 Delaware: $39,000

$39,000 District of Columbia: $40,000

$40,000 Florida: $30,000

$30,000 Georgia: $26,000

$26,000 Idaho: $19,000

$19,000 Illinois: $37,000

$37,000 Indiana: $23,000

$23,000 Iowa: $19,000

$19,000 Kentucky: $20,000

$20,000 Kansas: $16,000

$16,000 Louisiana: $31,000

$31,000 Maine: $31,000

$31,000 Maryland: $39,000

$39,000 Massachusetts: $46,000

$46,000 Michigan: $27,000

$27,000 Minnesota: $25,000

$25,000 Mississippi: $28,000

$28,000 Missouri: $23,000

$23,000 Montana: $18,000

$18,000 Nebraska: $21,000

$21,000 Nevada: $21,000

$21,000 New Hampshire: $30,000

$30,000 New Jersey: $51,000

$51,000 New Mexico: $18,000

$18,000 New York: $46,000

$46,000 North Carolina: $29,000

$29,000 North Dakota: $20,000

$20,000 Ohio: $26,000

$26,000 Oklahoma: $16,000

$16,000 Oregon: $19,000

$19,000 Pennsylvania: $33,000

$33,000 Rhode Island: $43,000

$43,000 South Carolina: $32,000

$32,000 South Dakota: $20,000

$20,000 Tennessee: $22,000

$22,000 Texas: $27,000

$27,000 Utah: $16,000

$16,000 Vermont: $43,000

$43,000 Virginia: $31,000

$31,000 Washington: $23,000

$23,000 West Virginia: $31,000

$31,000 Wisconsin: $26,000

$26,000 Wyoming: $18,000

How To Save Money on a Wedding

Expenses can add up as you plan a wedding, but with careful planning and preparation, you can save money on your big day without giving up quality or style. These are some of the aspects of your wedding where you can trim your costs.

Timing

One of the easiest ways to save money on a wedding is by adjusting the event’s timing. Choosing a date during the off-season—typically late fall, winter and early spring—can save substantial money. You could also schedule the wedding on a weekday and lower the cost since venues often offer discounts during the week.

If you’re set on a spring wedding on the weekend, consider hosting the event earlier in the day. A brunch or lunch reception can be as elegant as an evening affair while significantly less expensive. By adjusting the date, day and time of the wedding ceremony and reception, you can cut your wedding costs without sacrificing any of the essential elements of your special day.

Location

Weddings in popular locations, such as big cities or destination venues, can come with steep price tags. Instead of opting for a swanky hotel ballroom or a high-end wedding venue, consider alternative locations such as a park, a local community center, a backyard or a beach. A more affordable site can significantly reduce overall costs while still being romantic.

The right location can save you money on venue rental fees, but keep in mind the other rental costs such as chairs, tables and other equipment. Depending on where you live, adjusting your wedding location may help you save on travel and lodging expenses for you and your guests.

Guest List

The guest list can be the most significant contributor to wedding expenses, as it impacts expenses such as catering, rentals and the venue. Although limiting the number of people you invite may be tricky, it can save a considerable amount of money.

Smaller weddings can create a more intimate atmosphere, allowing you to spend more quality time with your loved ones. By being strategic with your guest list, you can reduce wedding costs without sacrificing the overall experience.

Most Expensive Wedding Features

Some wedding features are more expensive than others, but it can be difficult to know which items are worth splurging on. Familiarizing yourself with the costlier aspects of wedding planning can help you make informed decisions about where to allocate your budget. These are some of the most expensive wedding features, according to data from The Knot:

Reception venue. The reception venue is one of the most expensive elements of a wedding. In 2022, the average cost of a reception venue was more than $11,000, which can include catering, rentals, entertainment and other costs. Ultimately, the cost of catering depends on the menu and the number of guests, but averaged $75 per person on top of venue rental costs in 2022.

The reception venue is one of the most expensive elements of a wedding. In 2022, the average cost of a reception venue was more than $11,000, which can include catering, rentals, entertainment and other costs. Ultimately, the cost of catering depends on the menu and the number of guests, but averaged $75 per person on top of venue rental costs in 2022. Engagement ring. On average, couples spent nearly $6,000 on an engagement ring in 2022. While this is one of the most expensive items associated with a wedding, ring costs vary more than most wedding features.

On average, couples spent nearly $6,000 on an engagement ring in 2022. While this is one of the most expensive items associated with a wedding, ring costs vary more than most wedding features. Reception entertainment. Entertainment costs vary depending on the type of music and the performer. On average, a live band approached $4,000 for a wedding and a DJ had an average cost of $1,500.

Entertainment costs vary depending on the type of music and the performer. On average, a live band approached $4,000 for a wedding and a DJ had an average cost of $1,500. Photographer and videographer. The average cost of a wedding videographer in 2022 was $2,100, while a photographer cost $2,600. Although this can be a large part of a wedding budget, it’s important to get an experienced and high-quality photographer, videographer or both if you want your big day documented.

The average cost of a wedding videographer in 2022 was $2,100, while a photographer cost $2,600. Although this can be a large part of a wedding budget, it’s important to get an experienced and high-quality photographer, videographer or both if you want your big day documented. Florist and other decor. Floral arrangements can create a romantic setting for your wedding. However, these costs add up quickly—averaging $2,400 in 2022—and should be considered when making a budget.

Floral arrangements can create a romantic setting for your wedding. However, these costs add up quickly—averaging $2,400 in 2022—and should be considered when making a budget. Wedding dress. If you plan to wear a wedding dress, the cost will depend on your desired design, fabric and embellishments. On average, couples spend almost $2,000 on the dress.

Least Expensive Wedding Features

Some features of a wedding are cheaper than others, such as the wedding cake, invitations and favors. While these elements might seem small compared to more considerable expenses, saving money on these details can make a significant difference in the overall budget.

When planning your wedding, consider all aspects of your big day and identify your priorities—even when it comes to these smaller expenses:

Transportation. From limos to guest shuttles, transportation costs for weddings in 2022 averaged just under $1,000. Consider simpler means of transportation and booking in advance to save costs—or have your guests arrange for their own rides.

From limos to guest shuttles, transportation costs for weddings in 2022 averaged just under $1,000. Consider simpler means of transportation and booking in advance to save costs—or have your guests arrange for their own rides. Favors. Favors are often inexpensive but can be an excellent way to thank your guests for attending. Couples spent an average of $440 on favors in 2022, but these costs will vary based on your favors and the size of your guest list.

Favors are often inexpensive but can be an excellent way to thank your guests for attending. Couples spent an average of $440 on favors in 2022, but these costs will vary based on your favors and the size of your guest list. Wedding cake. Depending on the size and complexity of the cake, costs can vary significantly. On average, couples spent just over $500 on their wedding cake in 2022.

Depending on the size and complexity of the cake, costs can vary significantly. On average, couples spent just over $500 on their wedding cake in 2022. Invitations. The cost of invitations can vary based on materials, design and printing options but averaged around $500 in 2022.

The cost of invitations can vary based on materials, design and printing options but averaged around $500 in 2022. Hair and makeup. Though hair and makeup are among the smallest costs associated with a wedding, these services cost $250 on average ($130 for a hairstylist and $120 for a makeup artist).

Wedding Loans

Wedding loans are personal loans that allow you to borrow money to pay for a wedding, including everything from the venue to the flowers and catering. You can get the best wedding loans from various lenders, including banks, credit unions and online lenders. Even if a lender doesn’t advertise wedding loans, you can use personal loans from traditional and online lenders to finance your big day.

Interest rates and repayment terms on wedding loans differ depending on the lender, and it’s common to see rates ranging from 6% to 36% and repayment terms between one and seven years. Credit score, income and the amount borrowed will all determine the rates and terms lenders offer to you.

Wedding loans are best if you have a solid financial plan, including a budget for the wedding and a clear understanding of how much you can afford to borrow. This type of financing may also be helpful if you have less time to save and want to avoid using emergency funds.

If you’re in debt or have a poor credit score, avoid taking out a wedding loan since it’ll add to your financial burden. Ultimately, carefully consider whether taking out a wedding loan is a good option for you, and only get financing if it aligns with your financial goals and capabilities.

If you want to finance your wedding with a loan, compare offers before choosing a lender to secure the best possible rates and terms. Many lenders offer a prequalification option for personal loans so you can see the rates you’re likely to qualify for without a hard credit inquiry.

Wedding Costs Over the Years

Weddings are a significant event in a person’s life, but they can come with a hefty price tag. Wedding costs have steadily increased, with the average wedding in the United States totaling $30,000 in 2022, which is $2,000 more from the year prior. In 2015, the average cost of a wedding was $26,800.

Despite this cost increase, couples also have greater flexibility and options for personalization, with a range of options and themes that can fit different budgets.

