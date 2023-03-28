What Is Step-Up In Basis?

Inherited assets don’t have to incur added fees. Step-up in basis, also known as stepped-up basis, is a wrinkle in the federal tax code that can help heirs avoid or reduce taxes on inherited assets.

This aspect of the tax code changes the cost basis—or value—of an asset, such as stocks or property, that someone inherits from a person who has died. In this way, the heir might see a reduction in the amount of capital gains tax they wind up paying on the inherited asset.

For some families, this provision allows them to avoid paying what would be a normal share in capital gains taxes by passing assets down through generations.

How Does Step-Up in Basis Work?

If someone sells an inherited asset, a step-up in basis may shield them from higher capital gains taxes. A capital gain happens when you sell an asset for more than what it initially cost.

A step-up in basis takes into consideration the fair market value of an asset when it was inherited rather than when it was acquired. This means there’s a “step-up” from the original value to the current market value.

“Some assets are held for generations and passed from their original owners to heirs. If these assets are never sold, they are never subject to capital gains taxes,” the Tax Foundation explains. “If the heir chooses to sell the asset, any tax would be assessed on the new basis, meaning only appreciation after the asset had been inherited would face capital gains tax.”

Example of Step-Up in Basis

Let’s say Robert purchased 200 shares of XYZ Co. stock at $50 apiece. Jennifer inherits the stock after Robert’s death. At that point, the stock’s price has climbed to $70 a share. When Jennifer decides to sell the shares five years after inheriting them, the stock’s price sits at $90.

Thanks to the step-up in basis, Jennifer would pay capital gains taxes solely on the $20-per-share difference between when she inherited the stock ($70 per share) and when she sold it ($90 per share).

Without the step-up in basis, Jennifer would end up paying capital gains taxes on the $40-per-share difference between the price Robert paid for the stock ($50 a share) and the sale price ($90 per share).

Assets Included Under Step-Up in Basis

Assets that may fall under the step-up provision include:

Artwork

Collectibles

Bank accounts

Businesses

Stocks

Bonds

Investment accounts

Real estate

Personal property

Among the assets that aren’t affected by the step-up rule are retirement accounts—including 401(k)s, IRAs and pensions—and most assets in an irrevocable trust.

What Is the Basis for Gifts?

If someone gives a gift to somebody during their lifetime, the recipient retains the basis of the person who made the gift, says the Tax Policy Center. This is known as a “carryover basis.” Under this basis, capital gains on a gifted asset are calculated using the asset’s purchase price.

Let’s say Robert gifted Jennifer five shares of XYZ Co. stock when it was priced at $75 per share. That means the carryover basis is $375 for all five stocks. Later, Jennifer sells the five shares of stock for $150 apiece, or a total of $750. According to the carryover basis, Jennifer would have a taxable gain of $375 ($750 in sale proceeds subtracted by the $375 carryover basis = $375).

Usually, the gift giver is responsible for any gift tax that is owed. The tax liability kicks in when the amount of the gift exceeds the annual exclusion allowed by the IRS. So, if Robert made the gift in 2018, he would have been able to avoid gift taxes on a gift he gave to Jennifer that year with a value up to $15,000 (the amount of the annual exclusion that year). The IRS increased the annual gift tax exemption to $17,000 per person for 2023.

What Is Step-Down in Basis?

A step-down in basis happens when someone dies and owns an asset that has gone down in value. In that case, the basis is lowered to the date-of-death value, according to the Christianson accounting firm.

The firm suggests selling an asset that has declined in value before the owner dies so they can reap the tax benefits of a capital gains loss.

Efforts to Eliminate Step-Up in Basis

President Biden has repeatedly called for eliminating the step-up provision, but Congress has frowned on the proposal. The White House calls this provision a “loophole that enables the capital gains of the very wealthy to go untaxed forever.”

The Tax Foundation says the step-up rule primarily affects taxpayers in the top 20% of the IRS tax brackets, especially those in the top 1%.

The idea of closing this so-called “angel-of-death loophole” has drawn both criticism and praise.

Arguments Against Eliminating Step-Up in Basis

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Government maintains that getting rid of the step-up rule would make the tax code more fair and would generate more revenue. The group complains that the step-up rule creates “a lock-in effect where individuals hold their assets too long in order to avoid the capital gains tax.”

Organizations like the American Farm Bureau believes the step-up in basis should remain as it is.

“Repealing stepped-up basis by imposing capital gains taxes at death would force many family-owned farms and ranches to liquidate assets to pay the taxes. This new tax would be imposed on top of any existing estate tax liability, essentially creating an unthinkable second tax at death,” says the bureau.

In January 2023, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, an Ohio Republican, introduced legislation that would preserve the step-up rule and abolish the federal estate tax.

What You Need to Know About Inheritance Taxes

The federal government does not impose an inheritance tax. But six states do:

Iowa (which is phasing out the tax)

Kentucky

Maryland

Nebraska

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Inheritance tax rates vary, from less than 1% to 20% of the value of inherited assets. Heirs, rather than the dead person’s estate, pay these taxes.

Another type of inheritance tax is the estate tax. This tax applies to a dead person’s estate instead of the person’s heirs.

While the federal government technically does not assess an inheritance tax, it does assess an estate tax.

The estate tax rate ranges from 18% to 40%. However, due to existing federal exemptions, the tax only affects estates worth more than $12.92 million in 2023, making the rates below 40% essentially non-applicable.

Twelve states and the District of Columbia also assess an estate tax:

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.