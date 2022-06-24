What Is Social Work? Everything You Need To Know

Social workers play integral roles in promoting the social welfare, cohesion and development of their communities. Social work is a broad field that extends to every facet of community life, including schools, prisons, corporations and government agencies.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in social work, it’s important to first learn about the various roles, responsibilities and services that fall within the scope of the field. While social work can be challenging and emotionally demanding, it can also be a highly rewarding career path.

What Is the Field of Social Work?

Social work is a practice-based profession devoted to public service. These professionals help individuals, families, organizations and communities meet their needs, overcome challenges, cope with personal and societal issues and improve their overall quality of life.

The social work field comprises many specializations that extend across several industries. Social work professionals may perform counseling, advocacy, community organizing and policy analysis, development and implementation.

Social work is part of public welfare, child welfare, mental health, criminal justice, policy and planning, substance abuse, advocacy and research. Below are just a few examples of some positions aspiring social workers can pursue:

Clinical social worker

Community outreach coordinator

School counselor

Substance abuse counselor

Social work professor

Researcher

Public policy social worker

Clinical director

Social Work Degree Options

Social workers should earn a degree from a program accredited by the Council on Social Work Education. Accreditation demonstrates that a program follows best practices and meets field-wide standards in rigor and quality.

Educational requirements for social workers vary by position, so it’s important to research the qualifications for your desired role to determine what degrees and certifications you’ll need.

Bachelor’s in Social Work

Earning a bachelor’s degree is an essential step if you’re interested in pursuing a career in social work. This degree can qualify you for a variety of non-clinical, entry-level positions in the field.

A bachelor’s degree in social work (BSW) typically takes four years of full-time study to complete. A BSW equips you with foundational knowledge and skills for professional advancement within the field, including earning a master’s degree in social work (MSW).

BSW programs often involve an introductory course that overviews the field’s theories and practices. Other courses cover topics related to research methods, communications, social welfare policy, case management, human behavior and cultural diversity.

Master’s in Social Work

Earning an MSW not only moves you forward in your social work career, but it also fulfills one requirement for licensure. Many MSW programs let students choose a specialization, allowing them to develop within an area of expertise for their desired field and position post-graduation. Social work master’s programs typically take two years of full-time study to complete.

Ph.D. in Social Work or Doctorate in Social Work (DSW)

Deciding which degree to pursue at the doctorate level largely depends on your professional career goals and research interests.

Both a Ph.D. in social work and a DSW provide advanced training in a specialized area of practice. A Ph.D. program emphasizes scholarly and theoretical research and educational practices. A DSW program focuses on social practice at the management level, preparing students for supervision and applied research. It typically takes four to six years to complete a doctorate in social work.

Levels of Social Work

Social work effects change at three levels: micro, mezzo and macro. Social work at all three levels strives to accomplish similar goals, but each level uses different methods to address issues. These levels also differ in how closely social workers interact with their clients and target populations, and in the scope of the impact of their work.

Micro Social Work

At the micro level, social workers work closely with individuals, families and small groups to provide individualized, one-to-one support as their clients navigate challenging circumstances. Their responsibilities include individualized counseling, group and family therapy and connecting clients with essential resources. Social workers practice at the micro level in both clinical and non-clinical settings.

Mezzo Social Work

Mezzo social work provides aid and support at the local and small community levels. These professionals focus on neighborhoods, city districts, schools, local organizations and other small groups. At this level, social workers develop and implement community-based initiatives, services and other social programs. Mezzo social work often incorporates practices deployed at the micro level.

Macro Social Work

Macro social work encompasses the broadest scope, focusing on large-scale systemic issues that affect sizable groups of people, communities and cultures. Social work promotes institutional change through advocacy; organizational and program development; community-based educational initiatives; and policy analysis, development and implementation at the macro level.

What Does a Social Worker Do?

Social workers’ day-to-day responsibilities vary depending on their role and area of practice. Tasks can range from advocating for community resources to developing legislative proposals. Social workers help clients cope with challenges such as substance misuse, child neglect, grief, mental illnesses, domestic violence, unemployment, poverty and lack of housing.

Common social work responsibilities include:

Advocating for resources and social welfare programs

Developing and implementing personalized treatment plans

Identifying individuals, families and communities in need of assistance

Maintaining detailed records and case files

Monitoring and evaluating client progress

Providing counseling (specifically licensed clinical social workers)

Providing crisis intervention

Researching and referring clients to resources, treatment centers and other public assistance programs

Social Work Work Environments

You can find social workers in diverse work environments. Specialization and area of practice help determine work setting, which may include:

Schools

Hospitals

Mental health clinics

Crisis centers

Senior centers and nursing homes

Prisons and correctional facilities

Courts

Police departments

Elected offices

Military facilities

Corporations

Public and private agencies

Social Work Clients

Social workers assist diverse populations, focusing their services on underserved, disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals, groups and communities. These professionals support clients of all ages living with challenges such as mental health conditions, disabilities, addiction, substance misuse, poverty, domestic conflicts and unemployment.

As a social worker, your clientele depends largely on your area of practice and role. Some examples of social work clients include:

People with mental health conditions and substance misuse challenges

Refugees and asylum-seekers

Children and adults with learning disabilities

Inmates and prisoners

Families

Children in foster care

Elderly patients in nursing homes or senior centers

Social Work Skills

Social workers work with individuals from diverse socioeconomic, cultural and religious backgrounds. Clients are often dealing with complex issues and circumstances. Social workers must demonstrate compassion, sensitivity and understanding when working with their clients. Essential social worker skills include:

Active listening

Advocacy

Boundary setting

Critical thinking

Attention to detail

Emotional intelligence

Empathy and compassion

Observational skills

Organization

Proactivity

Verbal, nonverbal and written communication

Social Work Licensure

Understanding the licensure requirements of the state in which you plan to work is a critical first step in becoming a social worker. Licensure requirements help determine which degrees you should pursue and what certifications you should obtain.

Social workers should hold a master’s degree, undergo years of professional training, gain work experience and fulfill state-specific requirements. They must also pass the national licensing exam.

Becoming a licensed clinical social worker qualifies you to provide clinical services. These services may include diagnosing and counseling clients who face mental, behavioral and emotional challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions About Social Work

How much does a social worker make?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual salary for a social worker is $50,390. Several factors affect earning potential, including level of education, specialization, licensure, prior work experience and location.

Who do social workers help?

Social workers focus on vulnerable, at-risk and disadvantaged children, families, organizations and communities. They help clients meet their needs by equipping them with the tools and resources needed to cope with and overcome personal and societal challenges.

What qualifications do I need to be a social worker?

Requirements vary by state, industry, job title and employer. Most social workers should hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work and gain professional experience to build the necessary foundation for a career in social work.

