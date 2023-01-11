What Is Return Protection And Which Cards Have It?

Stuck with buyer’s remorse? Maybe not. If your purchase was made on a credit card with return protection, you may be able to extend the window of eligibility to return an item or even get a refund even when the manufacturer will not accept a return.

What Is Return Protection?

Return protection is a feature offered by some credit cards that allows you extended time to receive a refund for a purchase return. It also, in some cases, return protection can mean you’ll receive a refund for the item you want to, even if the seller doesn’t accept returns. The purchase must be charged entirely to the card that offers return protection in order to qualify for the benefit.

How Does Return Protection Work?

Return protection benefits typically only work if the entire purchase was made on the credit card with the return protection benefit. If you can’t make a return, you’ll first need to verify with the merchant that they will not accept the return of the eligible item. Documenting this process is a smart idea, just in case the credit card issuer asks for proof. Once verified, you will have to call your credit card issuer, often within 90 days of the purchase, and make the reimbursement request. The company will typically ask you to send any required documents or proof within 30 days.

Your credit card issuer will likely ask to receive:

A copy of the receipt for the item you wish to return

A copy of the record of charge on your credit card that offers the benefit

Proof that you tried and were refused for a return of the item to the seller

Any other relevant items specific to you your credit card issuer requires

Once eligibility has been verified, you may have to send the item to your issuer within 30 days for it to be further evaluated. It is important to keep record of the receipt you receive for shipping in case your issuer does not receive the item. If your issuer requires you to send the item, they will likely reimburse you for the cost of shipping.

Limitations and Exclusions

Some issuers, such as American Express, require a purchase be made in the United States or eligible territories in order to qualify for return protection. It would be rare to see a return protection benefit without specific limits on it, too. With Amex, refunds are typically limited to $300 per item and $1,000 per card member account in a calendar year. Many issuers will also require the item to be in original purchase condition, just like a store would.

There are also a large number of items excluded from many return protection policies.

Some of these items may include:

Living plants and animals

Items that are one-of-a-kind

Items that are limited edition

Items from a going-out-of-business sale

Usable or perishable items that have a limited life span

Jewelry

Watches

Additional costs and services

Precious and rare coins

Items that were purchased used/or altered

Custom-built items

Videotapes, mini discs, audiotapes, digital video disks, and compact discs

Software for a computer

Firmware

Maps

Any kind of book, magazine, or periodical

Medical equipment and/or health care items

Items for your personal hygiene

Formal wear

Any kind of ticket

Motorized vehicles, their accessories and parts, and accessories that are meant to be used with the motorized vehicles

Land

Firearms

Ammunition

Cash

Seasonal items

Auction sales such as eBay

Cards That Offer Return Protection

Though Mastercard previously offered a benefit known as a “Satisfaction Guarantee” with some cards, few if any cards available to new applicants still offer this benefit.

Bottom Line

Return protection offers you the ability to shop without worry for non-refundable merchandise, but it’s important to ensure you understand the fine print, as return protection policies involve serious limitations and exclusions. While return protection can help ease the pain of buyer’s remorse, it won’t give you a completely free pass to buy now, return later.

How To Maximize The Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel Credit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.