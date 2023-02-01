What Is Modified Adjusted Gross Income?

The IRS uses your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) to determine whether you qualify for important tax benefits like deducting contributions from your individual retirement account (IRA) and making contributions to your Roth IRA. Many taxpayers consult a financial advisor to maximize their tax strategy for their retirement goals. Let's take a look at your modified adjusted gross income and break down how it may impact your tax bill.

Simply put, your MAGI is the sum of your adjusted gross income (AGI), your tax-exempt interest income, and specific deductions added back. The IRS uses MAGI to establish whether you qualify for certain tax benefits since it can offer a more comprehensive financial picture.

For many taxpayers, their MAGI is the same as their AGI. But, if you have non-taxable Social Security benefits, tax-exempt interest and untaxed foreign income, you will need to add them back to your AGI when calculating your MAGI.

Before you can calculate your MAGI, you'll need to know how to calculate your adjusted gross income. Your AGI shows how much taxable income you have after subtracting above-the-line deductions from your gross income.

Your gross income is your pre-tax income. It includes all of your earnings, tips and wages, plus taxable interest, dividends, unemployment benefits and taxable retirement distributions.

When calculating your AGI, you will deduct qualifying adjustments that include:

Alimony payments (if your divorce was finalized before 2019)

Educator expenses

Health savings account (HSA) contributions

IRA deductions

Student loan interest

You can find other tax deductions in your Form 1040.

To get your MAGI, you'll need to add back interest and expenses that you would have deducted from your AGI. Because many of them are uncommon, don't be surprised if your MAGI and AGI are the same.

These deductions include:

Student loan interest

Half of the self-employment tax you paid

Passive income losses

Taxable Social Security payments

Deductible higher education expenses

Some exclusions for certain adoption expenses, foreign earned income and U.S. savings bonds income also get added back to complete your MAGI calculation.

Both your MAGI and your AGI play a role in determining which deductions and credits you qualify for. And the IRS may look at your MAGI if your AGI doesn't provide an accurate representation of your financial situation.

Your AGI is used to determine specific tax credits and exemptions. Credits for the 2022 tax year include child and dependent care, the elderly or permanently disabled, adoption, and the earned income tax credit (EITC). Common exemptions for 2022 include total itemized deductions, mortgage insurance premiums, charitable contributions and qualifying medical deductions.

By comparison, your MAGI will affect how much student loan interest you can deduct. So if you filed as a single taxpayer for the 2022 tax year, and your MAGI was greater than $85,000 (over $170,000 for joint filers), you can not claim a student loan interest deduction. Single taxpayers with MAGI between $70,000 and $85,000 ($140,000-$170,000 for joint filers) can deduct a portion of the interest they paid.

Besides determining what general tax deductions you qualify for, your MAGI is also used to determine contributions to certain retirement accounts. It's also used to determine how much credit you might receive for certain benefits. Let's take a look at the things MAGI may impact that are commonly used:

Traditional IRA Contributions: Similarly, if you were covered by a workplace retirement plan for the 2022 tax year and filed as a single taxpayer, you could not claim a traditional IRA deduction if your MAGI was $78,000 (over $129,000 for joint filers).

Whether you know it or not, your modified adjusted gross income is important because it affects your tax liability. It's what the federal government uses to decide whether you qualify for certain tax breaks. And in some cases, it may provide a better reflection of your financial status than your adjusted gross income. If you're not sure whether your MAGI affects the number of tax deductions and credits you can claim, you may want to consider meeting with a tax professional.

