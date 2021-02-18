What Is MIB Group And How Does It Affect Life Insurance Applications?

For most kinds of life insurance applications, the life insurance company will collect and evaluate a ton of information about you.

Although insurance companies have a lot of information from the application and, often, a life insurance medical exam, they also often tap resources for extra data, such as the MIB Group.

Who is the MIB Group?

Operating in the U.S. and Canada since 1902, the MIB Group is a member-owned corporation that provides underwriting services to life and health insurance companies. MIB’s services help insurers gather information about a person’s risk and eligibility for life, disability, health and long-term care insurance policies.

Insurance companies (the members) contribute underwriting information to MIB’s database that might help all member insurers prevent fraud, assess risks and calculate insurance rates. Essentially, MIB’s database is an information exchange among insurance companies.

Information Collected by the MIB Group

To protect privacy, all information about people is stored in a coded format and is only accessible to members authorized to use MIB’s database. The information collected can impact whether you’re offered coverage and what the rate will be.

This information can go back seven years and includes:

Dates of previous insurance applications

Current life insurance coverage

Medical history data

Adverse driving records

Hazardous hobbies

The MIB Group doesn’t collect policy denial or approval information from insurance companies.

How Insurance Companies Use MIB Data for Life Insurance Applications

Life insurance companies determine rates based on the amount of risk they think the applicant has, such as a person’s life expectancy. MIB data can come in handy for insurance companies in several ways.

Verifying application data. Insurers use MIB data as a guide to verify the information they receive on an application jives with other applications submitted over the past seven years. MIB’s data helps insurance companies identify possible errors, omissions and misrepresentations on an application.

While MIB plays a role in assessing an applicant’s risk, insurance companies complete their own underwriting process to establish rates. They don’t use MIB data alone.

Investigating discrepancies. Suppose the information from a MIB report is inconsistent with the information on a life insurance application. In that case, the insurance company may take a deeper dive into your medical history or other conditions before making an approval decision.

“Say the client lists Dr. John Doe as his primary doctor and says he sees no other doctors. However, the MIB suggests a psychiatric history, yet Dr. Doe’s records have absolutely no information about this. In this case, the carrier seeks additional code details,” says Gordon E. Conwell, a Higher Risk Life Insurance Specialist at American Term.

In other words, the insurance company reviewing this information could reach out directly to the other insurance company that coded the psychiatric history. The original insurance company can advise the new insurer on where to seek the psychiatric records.

Increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the application process. Because MIB gives insurance companies data points that flag fraud and inconsistencies, insurers can make faster and more accurate decisions on applications that don’t raise any red flags.

“MIB data is increasing the efficiency of the life insurance application process. Since information is readily accessible, it minimizes the underwriting time and helps provide accurate life insurance quotes for consumers,” says Jackie Morales, Chief Insurance Officer at Bestow, a life insurance company.

Additionally, accurate information helps the insurance companies keep costs in check, which is beneficial to both consumers and insurers

How to Get Your Own MIB Report

Whether you’ve applied for life insurance in the past or are considering applying for a new policy, you may be wondering about your own MIB report. If so, you can request your MIB Underwriting Services Consumer File online or by phone.

Once you provide a few personal details to verify your identity, MIB will send your free file. It can contain information including:

Medical and personal information and the name of the MIB member company reported the information and the report’s date

Any insurance company that made an inquiry or received a copy of your file

Information reported to the MIB’s Disability Insurance Record System

You won’t have a MIB report if you haven’t applied for individual life or health insurance in the last seven years, or other types of individual insurance. For example, supplemental life insurance that you buy through work won’t be in a MIB file.

How to Dispute Errors on a MIB Report

While it’s possible to dispute a claim, the MIB says that only 1% to 2% of customer files are amended due to a mistake. Under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, MIB offers a reinvestigation process if you think the file’s information is inaccurate or incomplete.

You can request a free reinvestigation by contacting the MIB Disclosure Office. MIB will look into the accuracy of the information in your file and send you their results via mail within 45 days.

Here’s more on the information that life insurers collect about you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.