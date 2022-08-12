What Is Market Cap In Stocks?

Market Capitalization (Cap) Definition

If you’re new to the stock market, you’ve likely been overwhelmed with all the stock market terms that investors use. In this article, we’re going to discuss what is market capitalization or market cap in stocks.

Dy definition, market capitalization is the value of a company that is traded on the stock market. Simply put, Market cap, or market capitalization, is a measure of the value of a publicly traded company’s shares.

How To Understand Market Capitalization (Cap)

In order to understand market cap, it is important to first understand what the stock market is. The stock market is a collection of all the stocks that are being traded on the stock exchange. The stock exchange is where companies list their stocks and investors can buy and sell them.

Understanding market cap is important for understanding the overall value of a company. It also helps us compare companies within the same industry. It can also be useful for understanding the risk involved in investing in a particular company. A high market cap indicates that a company is large and stable. On the other side, a low market cap indicates that a company is small and riskier. Knowing the market cap can help you make informed investment decisions.

[Read More] The Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Stock Market In 2022

How To Calculate Market Capitalization (Cap)

Now we know now that the market cap is a measure of the value of a publicly traded company’s shares. Market cap is calculated by multiplying the number of shares outstanding by the current market price per share. For example, if a company has 1 million shares outstanding with a share price of $20, the market cap would be $20 million.

Additionally, the market cap is often used to categorize companies by size. Specifically, large-cap companies have a market cap of $10 billion or more. While small-cap companies have a market cap of less than $2 billion.

[Read More] 15 Best Stocks To Buy For Beginners

Bottom Line

Though market cap is a useful metric, it should not be the only factor to consider when making investment decisions. A company with a large market cap may be overvalued by the market, while a small-cap company may be undervalued.

In addition, the market cap does not take into account other important factors. This includes the company’s financial health, competitive advantage, and growth potential to name a few. As such, it is important to consider all available information when making investment decisions.

Below you will find a list of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in order by market cap. The current share price is as of Friday, August 12, 2022 afternoon.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.