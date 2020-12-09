What Is Loss Assessment Coverage?

Owning a condo often means being part of a condo association that manages your multi-unit structure’s common areas, including providing insurance for them.

Your condo insurance policy covers only what happens within your walls. And “a master policy protects the building,” explains Scott Holeman, director of the Insurance Information Institute, a trade group. “An individual policy covers your liability, personal property and structural elements that are not covered by the master policy.”

Karen Collins, assistant vice president of personal lines for American Property Casualty Insurance Association, adds, “It is the responsibility of a condo owners’ association (COA) to secure a master insurance policy to provide coverage for the exterior of a condo building.”

She says that includes “any shared spaces or equipment, like BBQs, pools and hot tubs, playgrounds, gym equipment, and elevators.” A master policy will cover damage caused by fire, wind or other natural disasters, and any liability from injuries occurring in a shared space.

But, like your condo insurance and other personal policies, COA master policies have deductibles and coverage ceilings. If the association’s coverage isn’t enough to cover damage or injury claims, condo association bylaws often make owners responsible for the additional costs. They split the uncovered expense among all condo owners in the form of a loss assessment.

That’s where loss assessment coverage can benefit you, so it’s an option worth considering.

How Does Loss Assessment Insurance Work?

This optional coverage, also called special assessment insurance, helps protect you in situations when the COA’s master policy doesn’t cover losses. For example, let’s say a hurricane causes significant structural damage to the building but your COA’s master policy covers all but $75,000 of the damage. That cost may get split among condo owners as a loss assessment. If you don’t have loss assessment coverage, you’ll pay those costs out of pocket, and that can get pricey.

“Loss assessments may also be passed on to condo owners to cover a master policy deductible or to pay for smaller losses that fall below the master policy deductible,” Collins says. Review the COA’s master policy, for which you pay out of condo fees, to see what its deductible is.

“Building policy deductibles can range between $5,000 and $50,000,” Collins notes. If the COA’s deductible is large and there are only a handful of condo owners, the cost per owner can get high when claims fall just below the deductible threshold.

“You might purchase more loss assessment coverage to avoid a high out-of-pocket cost,” she warns.

A loss assessment policy might also have a deductible you pay, but it could still be less than paying a large loss assessment yourself.

Tips for Buying Loss Assessment Coverage

Before you buy loss assessment coverage, know what your COA’s master policy covers and find out what the deductible is. The COA may have accepted an exceptionally high deductible in order to get lower premiums.

Also, make sure the COA is staying current on premium payments. Your COA’s bylaws should allow this.

“In some very rare situations, COA’s fail to pay the insurance premium, allowing a master policy to lapse,” says Collins. “That can cause unexpected costs being passed on to condo owners when a loss occurs,” she says.

Collins notes that some associations will spread assessments across all the condo owners, while others will divide up the cost only among the units affected.

It’s possible to get this loss assessment coverage as an inexpensive endorsement to your current condo policy. “It often costs as little as $10 to $25 per year and typically provides coverage limits of $100,000 or more,” says Collins.

But first check to see what your individual condo policy provides. It may have a minimal amount for loss assessment, but not a sufficient amount. Holeman suggests letting your insurance agent know if there is a shared swimming pool or other area where there could be costly insurance claims.

“Ask how much loss assessment coverage is included in your policy, what the coverage limits are, and if there are any exclusions or limitations,” Collins says.

What If You Don’t Have Loss Assessment Coverage?

You can put your condo and finances at risk if you forgo this inexpensive coverage. If an expensive claim occurs on the condo property, you’d have to pay your share of any assessment. There can be serious consequences if you don’t pay.

“If the condo owner fails to pay their share, it becomes delinquent, and the association may initiate proceedings against the condo owner as defined in the association’s bylaws,” Collins says. “This might include one or more of the following actions: suspension of voting rights, restricted access to common areas such as a pool, late fees or fines, a property lien, wage garnishments or any other penalties or collection measures outlined.”

Are All Assessments Covered?

“All loss assessments are special assessments, but not all special assessments are loss assessments,” says Collins. “COAs may issue a ‘special assessment’ to cover maintenance or renovation projects when HOA dues fall short, such as resurfacing a tennis court before the expected life span,” she says.

Loss assessment coverage doesn’t cover these or other projects like roof repair or repainting the property.

According to Collins, even damage assessments only get covered if they’re covered under the dwelling portion of the COA’s master policy. Those policies don’t cover general wear and tear or natural disasters like earthquakes or floods.

Collins recommends that condo owners get a copy of their COA’s bylaws and insurance coverage types. “Then work with your insurance agent or company to ensure there are no gaps in your condo policy coverage that would cause an out-of-pocket loss,” she advises.

