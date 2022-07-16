What Is Happening to Ad-Tech Stocks?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) have all been crushed during this bear market. The ad-tech sector in general has been hit hard now that fears of an upcoming recession are at the forefront of investors' minds. Connor explains why this downturn makes sense and also why it could be presenting a great buying opportunity.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 14, 2022. The video

was published on July 15, 2022.

Connor Allen has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Magnite, Inc, PubMatic, Inc., and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.