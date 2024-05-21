What Is FINRA?

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, also known as FINRA, helps protect investors by regulating brokers in the United States. It does this through rulemaking, enforcement, investigations and consumer education. FINRA is not a government entity; it is considered a self-regulatory organization. However, it is overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is a government agency.

Background and History of FINRA

The roots of FINRA come from two organizations: the National Association of Securities Dealers, or NASD, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE.

The NASD was created in 1939, after the Maloney Act Amendments to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This allowed the creation of a self-regulatory organization to make and enforce securities rules. The NASD later also created the Nasdaq.

Previously, the New York Stock Exchange had its own internal operations for regulation and enforcement. In 2007, these operations merged with the NASD to create FINRA.

What Does FINRA Do?

The mission of FINRA is “to safeguard the investing public against fraud and bad practices.” It does this in five ways:

Rules creation and enforcement. FINRA not only creates and updates its own securities rules but also enforces those rules and federal securities laws. Every broker in the United States must be licensed and registered with FINRA. Arbitration and mediation. A core function of FINRA is dispute resolution. FINRA acts as a mediator between brokers and investors during disputes. Detection and prevention. According to FINRA, it processes an average of 37 billion transactions each day, using technology to spot nefarious activities. Corrective action. FINRA has the power to fine rulebreakers, as well as suspend or bar them from FINRA membership. In 2023 alone, FINRA levied $88 million in fines and brought 808 disciplinary actions against brokers. Consumer Education. Along with its arbitration and mediation resources for investors, FINRA also aims to educate the public with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Who Does FINRA Regulate?

FINRA mostly regulates broker-dealers. A broker-dealer, according to FINRA, is someone who is “in the business of buying or selling securities on behalf of its customer or its own account or both.” They often act as intermediaries in trading between the seller and buyer, getting a cut of the transaction. A broker-dealer can be a single person or an entire firm.

FINRA also regulates capital acquisition brokers, or CABs, and funding portals. CABs are brokers that have a narrower scope of activities, such as advising private equity funds on capital raises. Funding portals are third-party platforms that allow for crowdfunding of securities sales.

Who Is Not Regulated by FINRA?

While it is important to note who is regulated by FINRA, it is also key to understand who isn’t. Registered investment advisers, or RIAs, although involved in securities and investments, are not regulated by FINRA. Instead, they are regulated either by the states in which they operate or by the SEC. Generally, if the RIA has under $100 million of managed investments, they are registered with the state. If they have over that amount, they are registered with the SEC.

Most investment advisers are RIAs, although some are dually registered—meaning they are both registered as an RIA and a broker-dealer. You can look up your investment adviser on the SEC’s database to see where they are registered.

How Does FINRA Regulate Brokers?

Brokers must pass qualification exams to be licensed with FINRA, and they are required to complete continuing education to maintain their registration. Additionally, all brokers are subject to routine audits by examiners. FINRA also reviews broker advertisements to make sure they are not misleading.

FINRA investigates any potential wrongdoings by brokers and decides on disciplinary actions, whether formal or informal. It maintains a list of sanction guidelines to follow based on the types of misconduct. FINRA will also refer cases to the SEC and other agencies when appropriate.

Benefits and Criticisms of FINRA

FINRA helps protect investors, both proactively through rulemaking and education and reactively with investigations and detection. And it comes at no cost to taxpayers—FINRA is funded by member firm fees.

FINRA also provides accessible and important information about all registered brokers via FINRA BrokerCheck. This tool allows investors to research potential brokers, including reviewing their job histories, licenses and previous disclosures.

Criticism for FINRA ranges from being too harsh in its regulation to not being thorough enough in its investigations. In 2022, the Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee pushed back on proposed regulations by FINRA, saying they would be costly and limiting to investors. In the same year, FINRA came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She accused the organization of rigging the arbitration process in favor of Wells Fargo during customer disputes.

Disciplinary actions have been declining over the past few years, although fines collected have stayed up. The fact that FINRA is financially supported by membership fees could also lead to conflicts of interest. The FINRA board has been criticized in the past for board members having conflicting positions regarding broker-dealers.

FINRA vs. SEC: How Are They Different?

While they seem somewhat similar, the SEC and FINRA are two separate and unique organizations. The SEC is a government organization, while FINRA is private. The SEC oversees FINRA and how it regulates brokers, but the SEC is more broadly focused on the securities market.

As a government organization, the SEC can bring civil enforcement actions for violations. Criminal enforcement occurs through the U.S. Department of Justice. FINRA can refer cases to the SEC when necessary, but it cannot take civil or criminal enforcement action.

To make sure the SEC is doing an adequate job of overseeing FINRA, the Dodd-Frank Act created a provision to have the U.S. Government Accountability Office report on the oversight relationship every three years. These reports include recommendations for procedures and gaps in oversight.

Overall, FINRA fills a critical role in helping the SEC protect investors. Investors can use FINRA’s resources, like BrokerCheck and the dispute resolution forum, to protect themselves from bad actors.

