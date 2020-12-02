What Is FAFSA Verification?

Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a crucial first step in getting financial aid to pay for your college education. After you submit the FAFSA, there is a chance you’ll need to take extra steps before you can qualify for aid.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education selects students for FAFSA verification and requests additional documentation. It can be nerve-wrecking for some, and it can even impact FAFSA completion rates. In fact, the National College Attainment Network found that 25% of students selected don’t complete the verification process, causing them to lose out on federal grants, loans and institutional aid.

Don’t let the FAFSA verification process prevent you from getting the financial aid you deserve. If selected, here’s what you need to know to successfully navigate the process.

Who Gets Picked for FAFSA Verification?

The FAFSA verification process confirms that the information you submitted on your FAFSA is accurate, but not all students are selected for verification. For the 2018-2019 year—the most recent data available—just 22% of FAFSA applications were chosen for verification.

Applications can be chosen by the Federal Student Aid central processing system (CPS), or by your school.

If you’re selected for FAFSA verification, don’t be alarmed. Some applicants are selected at random and some colleges elect to verify all FAFSA applications, so getting flagged for verification doesn’t mean you did anything wrong.

That said, some students are more likely than others to be chosen. The U.S. Department of Education doesn’t make its criteria for selecting students public. However, experts say that applicants eligible for Pell Grants—a federal grant for low-income students—are more likely to get picked for verification than other applicants.

How FAFSA Verification Works

If you’re worried about being selected for verification, familiarizing yourself with the process can make it less overwhelming. Here’s what to expect if you’re selected for FAFSA verification.

1. Review Your Verification Notice

After you submit the FAFSA, you’ll receive the Student Aid Report (SAR). Review it carefully; the SAR summarizes the information you submitted and your expected family contribution. If you’ve been selected for verification, the SAR will include a notice alerting you. The school may also send you a letter telling you that you’ve been picked for verification.

2. Gather the Requested Documentation

If selected for verification, you will be asked to submit documentation that proves the information you submitted on the FAFSA was accurate. The areas that you might need to confirm include:

Adjusted gross income. In most cases, the FAFSA uses the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to populate your adjusted gross income. However, if you entered it on your own without the tool, you may be asked to submit copies of your tax returns or W-2 forms.

In most cases, the FAFSA uses the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to populate your adjusted gross income. However, if you entered it on your own without the tool, you may be asked to submit copies of your tax returns or W-2 forms. Income taxes paid. To confirm how much you and your family paid in income taxes, you’ll need to show copies of your tax returns.

To confirm how much you and your family paid in income taxes, you’ll need to show copies of your tax returns. Household size. To verify your household size, you need to submit a signed statement that lists the name, age and relationship to the student of each person in the home.

To verify your household size, you need to submit a signed statement that lists the name, age and relationship to the student of each person in the home. Number of household members in college. Typically, you can satisfy this request by submitting a signed statement with the name, age, relationship to the student and college of each person in the home. However, in some cases you may need to submit a statement from the college’s registrar confirming each person’s enrollment.

Typically, you can satisfy this request by submitting a signed statement with the name, age, relationship to the student and college of each person in the home. However, in some cases you may need to submit a statement from the college’s registrar confirming each person’s enrollment. Tax-exempt interest income. Tax-exempt interest income, such as income from municipal bonds or mutual funds, is included on your tax return. And, if issuers paid you $10 or more in interest, the interest is reported on Form 1099-INT, which you can submit for verification purposes.

Non-tax filers, meaning those who were not required to submit a federal tax return, will have to submit a statement along with other supporting documentation, such as a W-2 or 1099 forms. Some applicants also will have to submit a “verification of non-filing” letter from the IRS.

3. Fill Out the FAFSA Verification Form

The school will send you a FAFSA verification worksheet to complete. Fill in all the requested information; do not leave any sections blank. If a field doesn’t apply to you, enter “0” or “N/A” as needed. Be sure to sign and date the FAFSA verification form before mailing it in.

4. Update Your FAFSA

In some cases, there may be mistakes on your FAFSA that can be corrected. If you find that you made an error on the FAFSA, such as checking the wrong box or entering an inaccurate household size, you may be able to update your FAFSA electronically.

To do so, log onto FAFSA.gov with your Federal Student Aid ID. Click on “FAFSA Corrections,” and make the necessary changes.

5. Contact the School Financial Aid Office

After submitting your FAFSA verification form or updating the FAFSA online, contact the school’s financial aid office. If your financial aid package was adjusted based on your FAFSA verification and you need more aid, talk to the financial aid representatives about your other options, such as additional student loans.

FAFSA Verification Deadline

If you are selected for verification, make sure you submit the FAFSA verification form and supporting documentation by the deadlines.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the federal FAFSA deadline is June 30, 2021. For the 2021-2022 academic year, the deadline is June 30, 2022.

However, states and schools may have their own deadlines that are much earlier. Check the school’s verification form for deadline information, or contact the financial aid office.

What Happens if You Don’t Respond?

If you don’t complete the verification worksheets and submit the requested documents, you won’t be eligible for federal, state or even school financial aid. If you already received a financial aid offer letter from colleges, the aid will be canceled until the verification process is complete.

Appealing a Verification Decision

After submitting your documentation and worksheets, the school will review your information and confirm whether it’s accurate or not. Typically, the school’s decision is final. If you believe they’ve made a mistake, contact the financial aid office directly to discuss your situation and potential solutions.

In some cases, the FAFSA verification process can affect your financial aid awards. If that happens, you might be able to appeal their decision and request additional aid if your financial situation has changed. For example, if your parents lost their job or had a child, that may allow you to qualify for more aid. Or, you might have to use private student loans to cover the remaining costs.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.