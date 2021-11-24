What Is CPaaS? Communications Platform As A Service Explained

Communications Platform as a Service, or CPaaS, is one of the fastest-growing communication industries today. CPaaS offers straightforward integration of real-time, cloud-based, customized communication services like video chat or two-factor authentication directly into an existing application. You need not be an IT expert to use it: CPaaS is a fully supported framework. This adaptability and flexibility make it an ideal choice for small businesses looking to engage with and grow customer bases. We break down what CPaaS is, what it’s good for and how your business can use this powerful technology.

What Is CPaaS?

CPaaS is a type of PaaS, or Platform as a Service. It serves as an easy way for developers to improve and integrate direct, real-time communication between users on an existing application, without the need for a separate app. A common example of CPaaS would be a chat box popping up to help you as you navigate through a website. So is a manager using a messaging system like Slack that is sent through existing company software to communicate with team members.

How Does CPaaS Work?

CPaaS is cloud-based and programmable. It will typically offer a full range of services, including video conferencing, SMS/MMS, interactive voice response (IVR) and chat. It uses communication application programming interfaces (APIs) which act as software intermediaries that “translate” between two different apps in order to embed communications features into an existing app. These essential services are then available for use without ever compromising the app’s primary purpose. If all your communication about your business’s newest venture is taking place over an in-house platform instead of relying on services like Skype or Google Hangouts, then CPaaS is a part of your system.

Rather than writing their own CPaaS infrastructure from the ground up, developers can use third-party CPaaS providers to integrate CPaaS features into their software with minimum hassle. These providers offer everything a developer needs—including standard APIs, code and even software development kits—for a successful integration. Developers are then typically charged a monthly, subscription-based bill for the service.

If you are a small business looking for a CPaaS solution for your communication needs, then it’s as simple as purchasing a CPaaS platform from a software provider. This platform will come with the complete development framework needed to make CPaaS work for you. Depending on your IT background, you may need a developer to help you implement whatever communication features you’re interested in, but after that, you’re in the clear. As an added benefit, if you run into issues down the line, CPaaS software providers also offer technical support for their products—meaning you’ll never have to deal with a problem without help.

Benefits of CPaaS

Using CPaaS comes with many ongoing benefits, all of which make any subscription price tag that may be attached worth it.

Great for customer service and client engagement. CPaaS has rapidly begun to rule the world of customer service, and for good reason. Offering real-time communication between clients and representatives, all without having to navigate out of the website or call multiple different numbers, is invaluable to building a client base that trusts you and your business. Clients do not have to feel like they’re jumping through hoops just to get an answer to their question, while you can deal with issues and gain an understanding of your client base right away.

Easy integration with existing apps. The greatest benefit of CPaaS is, without a question, how easy it is to integrate into whatever app you have. Since it primarily uses APIs, the integrity of your app is not compromised by the addition of CPaaS.

Customizable and specific to your needs. Need text chat and video conferencing but don’t want voice chat? Want an interactive voice response system or multifactor authentication but nothing else? CPaaS offers a level of customization that means you can meet any of these needs without subscribing to a bunch of extra services you’ll never use. Developers can also tweak any provided APIs to provide the best solutions for your business.

Scalable. In addition to being customizable, CPaaS systems are also fully scalable. If you decide later that you would like to add voice chat to your already integrated roster of services, you can do so with no extra fuss. On the flip side, this also means that you can remove an obsolete feature without issue. This makes CPaaS a system that can continue promoting improved growth and progress for your business. The CPaaS flexibility means you will never have to worry about whether or not you can meet the changing needs of your client base or the industry, because the answer is guaranteed: yes, you can.

Cost-efficient. Because CPaaS platforms are cloud-based and provided as a purchasable service, they can save you money in the long run. A straightforward monthly pricing model, one that typically reflects only the services you choose to integrate and implement, will replace all the costs associated with hiring developers to write and maintain a similar communications infrastructure. You can think of it almost like the difference between paying for Netflix or going to the theater every time you want to see a movie: one offers a huge library where you can pick and choose what you want to watch, all for a single fixed rate, while the other requires both more money, time and commitment.

CPaaS vs. UCaaS

Another similar service to CPaaS is UCaaS, or Unified Communications as a Service. Though both are cloud-based communications systems, they differ in several key ways. While CPaaS uses APIs to choose and build any features that are needed, UCaaS consolidates communication services into a single, ready-to-go platform. Because of this, you cannot integrate UCaaS directly into an application like you can with CPaaS solutions. Instead, you use it alongside your existing apps. This also makes UCaaS a good choice for companies that want a straightforward communications platform, or for those that are looking for the best VoIP service. However, it also means a business misses out on the greater flexibility and efficiency of a CPaaS system that has been directly integrated into its software.

Deciding whether or not a UCaaS or CPaaS system is best for your business will depend on what needs you have. If you often need access to real-time and specific communication features without the extra step of using an external service, then CPaaS is the best for you. On the other hand, if you need a one-size-fits-all, powerful single platform that does not have to be integrated with your business, choose UCaaS.

Bottom Line

If you want a customizable, cloud-based, fully supported way to integrate your preferred communications service(s) directly into your app or website, CPaaS may well be the best choice for you. As a cost-effective and guaranteed way to engage directly with your clients or customers in real-time and to continue growing your business, CPaaS can likely meet all your needs and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the CPaaS industry?

The CPaaS industry, or Communications Platform as a Service industry, refers to the popular cloud-based platforms that integrate communication services (like video conferencing and messaging) directly into your application or website. CPaaS platforms can be purchased directly from software providers on a monthly pricing model and have become increasingly in demand thanks to their flexibility, both of which have allowed the industry to grow rapidly.

What is CPaaS software?

CPaaS software refers to any software that implements the CPaaS program. CPaaS software can be purchased as fully completed frameworks directly from software providers that allow you to pick and choose which communication services you want to implement for your app or website.

