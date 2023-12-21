What Is College Tuition Reimbursement?

Earning a college degree is linked with lower unemployment rates and higher salaries, but the cost of higher education can be an obstacle.

However, if you’re currently working, you could have access to a valuable form of financial aid: employer tuition reimbursement. Both large and small companies offer this benefit. In fact, the Society for Human Resource Management reported that 48% of employers provided tuition reimbursement to their workers.

Taking advantage of this benefit could help offset the cost of your education and reduce the need for student loans.

What Is Tuition Reimbursement?

Some employers offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit to workers. If you’re eligible for a tuition reimbursement program, your employer will pay some or all of your tuition expenses while you work toward your degree.

Companies provide tuition reimbursement as a tool to recruit and retain talented workers. The benefit also allows their workforce to learn new skills, so providing education benefits can be cheaper than hiring new workers.

How Does Tuition Reimbursement Work?

Tuition reimbursement programs vary in funding amount and structure, and each company can set its own rules. For example, some companies will only pay for students to attend certain schools or specific programs, while others give the employee more choice.

For example:

Home Depot. Home Depot reimburses full-time hourly employees for 50% of their tuition and fees, up to an annual maximum of $3,000. The student must take approved courses at a qualifying school.

Home Depot reimburses full-time hourly employees for 50% of their tuition and fees, up to an annual maximum of $3,000. The student must take approved courses at a qualifying school. Starbucks. Starbucks covers 100% of tuition costs if workers enroll in Arizona State University’s online program.

Starbucks covers 100% of tuition costs if workers enroll in Arizona State University’s online program. UPS. Full-time UPS employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in tuition reimbursement—up to a lifetime maximum of $25,000—and there’s no restriction on what courses you take.

Tuition reimbursement benefits can function as a prepaid perk or a reimbursement program.

Prepaid Tuition

With a prepaid tuition program, the employer covers some or all of the tuition and fees upfront, so the worker doesn’t have to pay the full amount themselves. Prepaid tuition plans usually require workers to enroll with certain schools, such as a partner university or an online program.

Tuition Reimbursement

Tuition reimbursement is the more common structure. The employee completes the semester and submits a reimbursement request for their course fees. Generally, employers require the courses to be preapproved, and they’ll only reimburse the employee if they earn a certain grade, such as a “C” or better.

What Expenses Does Tuition Reimbursement Cover?

How much you can receive from your employer in tuition reimbursement varies by program. Generally, tuition reimbursement benefits only cover a portion of your tuition and school-required fees. Other expenses, such as room and board, books and laptops, aren’t included, so you may need to apply for other sources of financial aid.

Do I Have To Repay Tuition Paid by My Employer If I Leave?

If you plan on participating in a tuition reimbursement program, review your company’s policies carefully. Some companies have strict rules that could impact you if you quit.

For example, if you leave your job before completing your classes, your employer may revoke your tuition reimbursement approval.

If you have already completed the course and quit after receiving reimbursement, your employer may require you to repay some or all of the benefits you received. For example, an employer may have an agreement with the following structure:

How Does Tuition Reimbursement Work With Financial Aid?

According to the IRS, you can receive up to $5,250 annually in education assistance benefits without counting it as income for tax purposes. If you receive more than $5,250 per year in assistance, the excess amount is treated as income.

Since the tuition reimbursement amount can count as income, it can affect how much aid you receive. But you’ll likely still be eligible for various forms of aid, including grants and student loans.

How To Get Tuition Reimbursement

To participate in a tuition reimbursement program, follow these steps:

Find out what benefits your employer offers. Review your employee handbook and company website to see what benefits are available to you. Many companies post information about tuition reimbursement programs online. Talk to your manager or human resources. If you think you’re eligible for tuition reimbursement, talk to your manager or a human resources representative. Explain what program you want to enroll in and how it will benefit your job, and ask them how to proceed. Complete the necessary paperwork. Typically, you have to fill out a form that details your enrollment and the terms for reimbursement. It may have to be signed by your manager or another company representative. Get approved. With some companies, your manager has to approve your course selections before you enroll, so work with your manager to ensure all of your courses are approved. Enroll in classes and study. You can enroll in your classes once you have your manager’s approval. If your employer reimburses you for tuition expenses, make sure you study and earn a grade of “C” or higher. Submit reimbursement request. If you need to apply for reimbursement, you may need to fill out another form and include a copy of your transcript with your grades.

If your employer’s tuition reimbursement program doesn’t cover the full cost of attendance, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to qualify for other forms of financial aid.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.