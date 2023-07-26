What Is Car Recycling?

When you’re ready to get rid of that old car that’s not worth fixing, or the one that’s been sitting on blocks in your yard, you can recycle it.

“It would be a pretty ugly landscape out there if you had all of these vehicles just piling up and nothing was being done with them,” says Sandy Blalock, executive director of the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA). The trade organization says automobiles are the most recycled items in the U.S., with about 12 million vehicles processed by recyclers each year.

How Does Car Recycling Work?

Car recycling companies buy vehicles that are no longer drivable, such as those that have been declared a total loss by insurers. They remove oil, coolant, other fluids and batteries and make sure those materials get into the proper supply chains.

Each year, according to ARA estimates, the industry collects and reuses or recycles:

100.8 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel

24 million gallons of motor oil

8 million gallons of engine coolant

4.5 million gallons of windshield washer fluid

96% of all lead acid batteries

Any parts that are in good shape and meet certain quality standards are removed and sold to mechanics or to people working on their own cars. Those parts can sell at a 20% to 60% discount compared to new auto parts, Blalock says.

Recycling may also turn up hard-to-find parts for older vehicles.

When only the outer hull remains, the car is sent to a scrap metal processing facility, where it goes through a shredder. Blalock says if you’re picturing a very large version of your office paper shredder, you’re not far off.

“It has huge hammers that are rotating,” she explains, “and it shreds [the car] down to smaller components.” Afterward, metals and other recoverable materials can be separated.

About 10% of a typical vehicle can’t be recycled, Blalock says. But even that automotive shredder residue, as it’s called, can have a purpose. It is sometimes used to cap, or cover, the contents of landfills.

Some Car Batteries Pose Recycling Challenges

While the vast majority of batteries from gasoline-powered vehicles in North America are recycled, the track record for batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles is not nearly as good.

“The word ‘recycling’ applies to them; it isn’t necessarily the same outcome,” says Steve Christensen, executive director of the Responsible Battery Coalition. About 30% of EV and hybrid batteries will be recycled, he says, and while those materials will be reused, most will not go into the making of new batteries.

Christensen says the technology exists to fully recycle EV batteries, but it’s expensive, and the market for the recycled materials is limited. That situation may change, however, as incentives rewarding such technology come into play.

Under a climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law last year, for example, electric battery materials recycled in the U.S. can qualify for tax credits, even if they originated in another country.

Given innovations in the industry, Christensen says he’s optimistic that many of the obstacles to recycling hybrid and EV batteries will be resolved.

How Can You Recycle Your Car?

Automobile recyclers get cars from a number of sources, including insurance companies, auto auctions, cities and charities, according to the ARA. Recyclers may also buy them directly from the public.

One way to get your car to a recycler is to sell it to a company that buys clunkers. Mario Mendez, digital marketing manager for Peddle, says his company purchases vehicles that most used car dealers don’t want. It then resells your car through its network of buyers interested in that type of auto, including recyclers.

“Depending on the vehicle, it may go to an auto recycling place,” Mendez says. Or it may go to auction and be sold to someone who wants to fix it up and put it back on the road.

Selling cars for recycling may help car insurance companies recover some of their financial losses and keep down their rates, says the website for Junk Car Medics, another company that buys vehicles at the end of their useful lives.

If you donate an inoperable car to a nonprofit organization, that charity will likely sell it for recycling. The ARA also has its own vehicle donation program. According to the association’s website, cars donated to its Shift Vehicle Retirement Initiative are recycled following strict environmental protocols, with the net proceeds supporting training efforts.

Steps To Take Before You Recycle

Once you’ve decided to send your car off to be recycled, there are a few steps you’ll need to take before the tow truck arrives.

Check the car’s interior and trunk for personal items. You probably won’t be able to get back your sunglasses on the visor or that coffee mug from your alma mater in the cup holder once you wave goodbye to your old wheels.

Pull out any electronic devices you installed, if they’re valuable to you.

Remove the license plates.

Have keys and paperwork ready. Check with your state’s motor vehicles department to find out the specifics of transferring your title.

